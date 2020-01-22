Lady Eagles stumble in two road games

The Huntsville Lady Eagles made the first of two straight trips to Boone County last week by taking on the Valley Springs Lady Tigers, who is in the top 5 in the state in Class 3A. The Lady Tigers (20-5, 4-3) took charge late in the first quarter on the way to a 67-35 win at the Tiger Den.
After Huntsville (4-5, 1-3) pulled to within a point early in the game, Valley finished the first quarter with a 17-3 run to push the lead into double that they did not give up.
“I thought we executed offensively pretty good,” said Lady Eagle Coach Greg McCone. “However we had some silly turnovers that took offensive chances away and our defense didn’t show up at all.”
Huntsville was led in scoring by Josie Sisk with 13 points, followed by Tanna Wilson with 8, Kendra Poor and Kynlee Maupin 6 each, and Addisyn Routh 2.
The Lady Eagles went back on the road last Friday for a 4A-1 Conference contest against the Harrison Lady Goblins (18-1, 4-0). Harrison outscored Huntsville in each quarter to claim a 64-47 victory at Goblin Arena.
After the two teams were tied at 4-all, the Lady Goblins went on a 12-2 streak to take control.
Harrison led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Huntsville kept within single digits until the 5:00 mark in the second period when Harrison went on a 12-2 run to effectively put the game away.
Sisk led the Lady Eagles with 22 points, followed by Wilson with 17, Maupin 4, and Poor and Emily Buchanan 2 each.
The Lady Eagles will visit the Gravette Lady Lions (11-7, 3-2) Friday night. Huntsville will be back at home next Tuesday to take on the conference leading Farmington Lady Cardinals (17-3, 4-0).
