Elkins blasts West Fork 48-6

Elkins junior quarterback Kain Johnson passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more as the Elks beat West Fork 48-6 in nonconference football last Friday.
Johnson connected on 11-of-12 pass attempts for 270 yards for Elkins (1-1). West Fork fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Junior Cody Drummond had 105 yards in receptions. He also returned a punt for a score.
On Friday, the Elks will travel to Huntsville (1-1) for another nonconference game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.