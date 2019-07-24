Kevin Hampton’s presence isn’t hard to notice at the annual county rodeo. His horses, bulls, calves and more are what face off against the local cowboys and cowgirls vying for belt buckles and bragging rights, and while his company takes him to rodeos throughout the country, staying close to home is a special privilege he doesn’t take lightly.
Hampton grew up on a cattle farm in Oklahama, but lives now in Springdale. His company, Hampton Rodeo Company, has been involved with the Madison County Rodeo for about 15-20 years, he estimated.
“When I first started, I used to put on junior rodeos there and open rodeos,” Hampton said. “I’ve been involved there for a long time.”
Hampton started his company in the late-80s, taking over from another rodeo company he worked with. Today, he and his wife, Gina, operate the company out of Springdale.
“They put on an excellent show,” said Leslie Harp with the Madison County Rodeo Board. “They bring quality, good stock here and they’re great people to work with.”
The Hamptons also donate belt buckles, which are awarded to the all-around cowboy and cowgirl in memory of Janet Glenn, the former Madison County Rodeo Board president who died in 2015 from complications with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Glenn was 49 years old.
“They do that every year in her memory,” Harp said. “That touches our heart very much, because Janet meant a lot to every one of us, and for them to be able to do that and to carry it on every year is amazing.”
Hampton estimated that he participates in around 20 rodeos per year. The biggest one, he said, is in New Windsor, Ill., which draws around 20-25,000 people, but Huntsville still stacks up among the competition.
“Huntsville is definitely three or four rodeos we do all year,” he said. “They’re really the biggest for the size of the town. The committee goes all out to make it successful.”
This year’s rodeo will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights with mutton bustin’, followed by traditional rodeo events at 8 p.m. each night.
