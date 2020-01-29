Lady Eagles split conference games

The Huntsville Lady Eagles (5-16, 2-4) started play with a home 4A-1 Conference matchup against the Gentry Lady Pioneers (15-6, 1-6) last Tuesday. The Lady Eagles took control in the third quarter on the way to a 41-28 victory at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
The Lady Pioneers had early command of the game thanks to a 10-2 run in the middle of the opening period. Huntsville countered by scoring the final 8 points of the quarter to even the contest at 12-all.
After an even second stanza, Huntsville scored 16 of the first 19 points in the third to effectively put the game on ice.
“We’re playing better right now,” said Lady Eagle Coach Greg McCone. “We scored some points and played some pretty good defense to hold them to 10 points in the second half.”
Josie Sisk was Huntsville’s leading scorer with 14 points, followed by Tanna Wilson with 12, Addisyn Routh 10, Emily Buchanan 3 and Kendra Poor 2.
The Lady Eagles traveled to Northwest Benton County last Friday to take on the Gravette Lady Lions (13-7, 5-2). The Lady Lions’ all-star guard Shylee Morrison connected on a 17-foot jumper just before the buzzer to claim a 48-47 win at Lion Fieldhouse.
Gravette tallied 15 of the first 17 points to take the early advantage. The Lady Eagles showed their mettle by scoring the next 8 points to put the hosts’ lead back into single digits at the end of the opening stanza.
Huntsville continued to pare the lead in the second and pulled to within a single point with a little over 3 minutes to play until halftime. The Lady Lions scored the final 4 points of the half for a 27-22 lead.
Gravette led by as many as 8 points in the middle of the third period. The Lady Eagles countered with an 8-3 streak to pull within 3 points at 37-34 going into the final quarter.
After Huntsville took the lead with 27 seconds to play, Gravette got the ball back with about 9 seconds to go. The Lions got the ball into Morrison’s hands and the junior worked her way down the floor for a pretty well-defended jumper that swished through the net for the win.
Sisk led the Lady Eagles with 22 points. Routh and Poor tallied 8 points each, Wilson 7 and Paige Bennett 2.
Huntsville travels to Springdale Friday night to play the Shiloh Christian Lady Saints (8-14, 0-6). The Lady Eagles will be back at home next Tuesday to take on the Providence Academy Lady Patriots (12-11, 3-1).
