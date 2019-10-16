Huntsville’s cross country race last week in Mountain Home was canceled, according to coach Kaleb Houston.
The teams ran in Prairie Grove on Tuesday.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles will host the Huntsville Invitational on Oct. 22. The District meet will be held in Prairie Grove on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
“Our teams are looking good,” Houston said. “[The] kids are working hard in practice and we are trying to peak at the right time.”
Houston said, “Boys are hungry and girls are healthy this year. The junior high kids are starting to figure it out. We are excited about conference at Prairie Grove on a flat, fast course.”
The 4A State Cross Country Meet is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 9, in Hot Springs. The Huntsville boys are the defending state champs.
