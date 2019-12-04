Eagles split with Rogers and Ozark

The Huntsville Eagles basketball team played a pair of games the beginning of Thanksgiving week.
On Monday, Nov. 25, the Eagles hosted the Rogers Mounties from the 6A West. The Mounties never lost the lead on the way to a 63-34 win at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
Rogers went on a 15-2 run at the start of the game with a balanced interior scoring attack. The Mounties held a 17-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles started to chip away at the Mounties’ lead off outside shooting from Kross Easterling and Hunter Davidson and points in the paint from Kent Mayes. Huntsville pulled to within 26-20 with 1:32 to play in the first half on a pair of free throws from Hayden Dotson. Derek Hobbs hit a three for Rogers at the halftime horn to give the Mounties a 29-20 lead.
The visitors effectively put the game on ice in the third period with an 18-3 run to start the stanza.
Dotson was the leading scorer for Huntsville with 11 points, followed by Mayes with 9, Davidson 4, Easterling 3, Matthew Sisk, Kyle Garrison and Layton Bennett 2 each, and Chandan Villines 1. Hobbs paced Rogers with 14 points followed by Elliott Paschal with 13.
The Eagles traveled down the Pig Trail on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to take on the Ozark Hillbillies. Huntsville used a solid offensive effort to take a 56-36 victory at the Hillbilly Activity Center.
After Ozark scored the first basket of the contest, Huntsville countered with a 16-2 streak the remainder of the first quarter for a 16-4 lead.
The Hillbillies pulled back to within 6 points at 19-13 with 5:25 to go in the opening half on 3 straight triples from Jaxson Harris. Mayes and Davidson led an Eagle counter attack with a 10-2 run for a 29-15 halftime lead.
Ozark came back to within 10 points at 33-23 halfway through the third period. Huntsville finished the quarter by tallying 8 of the final 9 points to take a 41-24 advantage. The Eagles led by as many as 22 points before both teams started substituting liberally with around 3 minutes to play.
“This was a huge road win,” said Huntsville Coach Grant Myrick. “It’s always hard to win in the River Valley. We made some shots and ran our offense well and that was good to see.”
Davidson tallied 23 points to lead the Eagles in scoring. Mayes and Dotson scored 12 each, Kolton Shepherd 3, and Easterling, Garrison and Wyatt Roach 2 apiece.
Huntsville (4-1) will host the Gravette Lions (3-3) in a non conference matchup Friday.
