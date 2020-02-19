Eagles beat Bobcats in thriller

The Huntsville Eagles traveled to Benton County to take on the Pea Ridge Blackhawks last Tuesday. The Blackhawks pulled away in the third quarter on the way to a 50-30 win at Blackhawk Gymnasium.
The first quarter was a fairly tight defensive one with the two teams scoring a combined 12 points. Pea Ridge led 8-4 heading into the second period.
Huntsville pulled to within 2 points early in the second. The Blackhawks went on a 10-3 to finish the half to take an 18-9 advantage.
Pea Ridge pushed the lead into double figures for good by tallying the first 8 points of the third stanza.
“The biggest problem I saw was we couldn’t score and couldn’t make a shot,” said Eagle Coach Grant Myrick.
“They had something to do with that with their length but we had open shots on the perimeter and didn’t shoot those well tonight.”
Slayter Watkins led Huntsville in scoring with 9 points followed by Matthew Sisk with 7, Kent Mayes and Hunter Davidson 5 each, and Kolton Shepherd and Kolton Reynolds 2 apiece. Wes Wales scored 12 points and Hunter Rains 11 to lead the Blackhawks.
The Eagles hosted the Berryville Bobcats for Senior Night last Friday. Huntsville held on down the stretch to end the regular campaign with a 53-51 victory at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
Berryville took early charge by tallying 9 of the first 12 points of the ballgame. The Bobcats led by a 13-7 count at the end of the first quarter.
The Bobcats led by as many as 7 points early in the second before Huntsville chipped back to within a single point late in the half. Berryville held the halftime advantage at 27-24.
After the lead traded hands a couple of times in the third stanza, the Eagles finished the quarter with a 17-3 streak to take a 45-34 lead into the final period.
Berryville whittled the lead down to 1 inside the last minute of play but Huntsville took advantage of timely possessions to hold on for the win.
Davidson paced the Eagles with 19 points followed by Mayes with 14, Reynolds 6, Hayden Dotson and Watkins 5 each, and Sisk 4. Weston Teague led the Bobcats with 15 points followed by Kade Davidson with 13 and JD Smith 10.
Huntsville starts play in the 4A-1 Senior High District Tournament at Prairie Grove Wednesday night at 5:30. The Eagles will play either the Prairie Grove Tigers or the Harrison Goblins with a berth to next week’s 4A North Regional Tournament on the line.
“I feel like everybody in the conference is about the same,” Myrick said.
“It was big to win tonight against Berryville to give us a little streak going into the district tournament.”
