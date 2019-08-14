Injury bug hits Eagles in first full week of practice

The Huntsville Eagles football team concluded its first week of fall practice in pads, with a couple of players sidelined by injuries.
“We have been hit by the injury bug, especially in the line,” head coach Matt Williams said. A couple of players, including potential starters on both sides of the ball, missed time with injuries the first week. “We are waiting on a couple of MRIs to see the total extent of a couple. A couple of others are being held out until they are able to go. We have a few weeks until game week, so we have some time to heal.”
Even with the injuries, though, Williams said he was proud of the team’s first full week of practice.
“We had a great first week in practice. I really love the attitude and work ethic of the players and coaches,” Williams said. “The enthusiasm is high and focus is high. We just need it to carry over to next [this] week and keep improving.”
The varsity practiced from 4-6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, the first day of the 2019-20 school year for the Huntsville School District, the team was scheduled to practice the last hour of the school day. The Eagles will keep that schedule the remainder of the season.
The Eagles will open the 2019 season on Sept. 6 at Gentry, then they will host Berryville and Elkins in two more nonconference games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.