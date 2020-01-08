Lady Eagles confront injuries, tough schedule

Note: The Lady Eagles lost 37-24 to Prairie Grove on Tuesday.
The Huntsville Lady Eagles during the first half of the 2019-2020 basketball campaign have dealt with injuries in key positions.
That along with a tough non-conference schedule have led to a 3-12 record so far. However, that has not dampened their team unity.
“We have played positively the whole time and stayed together as a team,” said Lady Eagle Coach Greg McCone.
“The reason we play the Bentonvilles and the Rogers early on is to prepare us for Farmington and Harrison and the rest of the teams in our conference.”
Huntsville has 12 games left on their remaining schedule, with 10 of those being in the 4A-1 Conference, which, as usual, is one of the toughest hardwood leagues in the state.
“If you are fortunate enough to make it to regionals and state out of our league, anything is possible,” commented McCone.
Coach McCone points to being solid on both sides of the floor to be successful in the second half of the year.
“We need to continue playing good defense but we have to pick up our offense,” McCone said.
The Lady Eagles hosted the Prairie Grove Tigers on Tuesday. Huntsville will also be at home this Friday against the Shiloh Christian Lady Saints, before stepping out of conference next Tuesday with a road game against the Valley Springs Lady Tigers.
Harrison, Farmington, Berryville and Gentry are 1-0 in the 4A-1 Conference, while Pea Ridge, Gravette, Huntsville, Prairie Grove and Shiloh Christian are winless.
Gentry sits at 14-0 overall while Harrison is 15-1. Pea Ridge is 13-2 on the year, Farmington 14-3, Berryville 12-3 and Gravette 8-6. Shiloh is 8-8 overall while Prairie Grove is 6-8.
