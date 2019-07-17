The 31st annual Terry L. Gilliam Golf Tournament teed off Saturday, drawing 76 participants to the Oak Ridge Golf Course.
The event is held at the course annually to raise money for the Terry L. Gilliam Foundation, which awards scholarships to Huntsville students and funds to the Huntsville School District each year.
The following is the list of winners from Saturday’s tournament and their scores:
Championship Flight
• Clinton and Jason Hall – 59
• Adam Parks and Matt Magness – 60
• Clint and Cody Stevens – 61
• Jay Gillespie and Tim Luper – 63
• Jeff Stroud and Chris Tice – 64
• Jerry and Jim Whorton – 65
• Richard and Matt Gillham – 65
• Junior Bolinger and Kevin Lea – 65
• Kyle and Lori Taylor – 67
• Bryon Taylor and Troy Worley – 67
First Flight
• Sean McClellan and Terry McClaslin – 68
• Tex and Chuck Holt – 68
• Lyndell and Derek Thomas – 69
• Jim Duncan and Dennis Fisher – 69
• Jim Burkett and David Smith – 70
• David Cline and John Pemberton – 70
• Harold and Judy Downum – 70
• Wayne and Daniel Sams – 70
• Briant Montonati and Don Frost – 70
• Kenny and Michelle Thomas – 70
Second Flight
• Tyler Trumbo and Brian Garrett – 72
• Mike Ferguson and Ken Smith – 72
• Jim Power and Jerry Bridges – 72
• Caleb Houston and Grant Myrick – 73
• Bob and Hazel Beaver – 73
• Ron Stevens and David Pemberton – 73
• Danny Oliver and Terry Bushey – 74
• Shannon McBee and Steve Golden – 75
• Mark Nelson and Tom Keck – 75
• Shannon and Kathryn Fancher – 75
Third Flight
• Bruce Dunlap and Ron Hill – 76
• Gary Hestand and Matt Rodden – 78
• John Gilmer and Rita Duncan – 80
• Keith and Kent Slape – 81
• Mark Nelson and Kami Kidd – 83
• Tom and Joann Tice – 83
• Gerald and Pam Hughes – 83
• Alex Pemberton and Jared Hunter – 91
• Colin Necessary and Nathan Lowery – 93
• John Ogden and Cliff Mosier – 95
Closest to the Pin
• Holes 1 and 10: Shannon McBee
• Holes 4 and 13: Matt Magness
• Holes 6 and 15: Bryon Taylor
• Holes 7 and 16: Hazel Beaver
Pot of Gold winners: Clinton Hall, Hazel Beaver and David Cline.
“The Terry L. Gilliam Memorial Golf Tournament Committee would like to say a big thank you to everyone that helped make our 31st annual tournament a success,” Kami Shrum said. “We appreciate all of our amazing sponsors. Your generosity allows us to continue awarding scholarships and grants to the students of Huntsville.”
Sponsors of the tournament were 4D Sanitation; 412 Express; A&B Distributors; Amariah Farms; Anderson’s; Anstaff; Arvest; Attack Termite; Beaver Lake Liquor; Bohannan Heat and Air; Boston Mountain; C.R. Crawford; Cleaver’s Farm and Home; Cobb Vantress; Coger’s Surplus City; Cornerstone Bank; David Whelchel; Economy Drug; Equity Bank; Ervin Cherry, CPA; Farmer’s Stockyard; Farris Insurance; FNB of North Arkansas; Fred Garry; Gil Bryant Construction; Golf USA; Granny’s Kitchen; Hews Ark; Hooten Equipment; Huntsville Lumber; Huntsville Pantry; Huntsville Tire and Lube; Huntsville Veterinary Clinic; Jason Holt, Interventional Pain Specialist; James Neel; Jimmy Power; Keeling Company; King’s River Country Store; Lew Thompson and Son Trucking; Lindsey Management; Liquor World; Lost Springs; Luck of the Draw; The Madison County Record; Magness Toyota; Martha Jo Shilling; McAlister’s Dental; McAlister’s Vision; McDonald’s; McLarty Daniel Chevrolet; Millsap Tire; Mind Right Logistics; N.E.C. Inc.; No Boundries; Oak Ridge Golf Course; Ogden Insurance; Pepsi; Petromark-Steve Turner; Phil Phillips; Phillip Deakins; Powell Feed and Milling; Quality Inn; R&D Game Farm; Square One Truss; Stone Chapel at Matt Lane Farms; the Attic; the Creek’s; Fuel Zone; Thompson Ready Mix; Today’s Bank; Twin Oaks Realty; United Country Realty-Tammy Williams; Valley Fertilizer; Wales and Comstock; Walker Tire; Wallis Construction; Walmart; War Eagle Welding; Williams Tractor; and Wyllie and Laura Fowler.
