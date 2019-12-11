The Huntsville Eagles will play three games in three days this week at the Tony Chaceres Classic at Cardinal Arena in Farmington. This is a round-robin tournament featuring the Eagles, the host Farmington Cardinals, the Hot Springs Lakeside Rams and the Cedarville Pirates.
“Playing three days in a row should be a good test for us,” said Huntsville Coach Grant Myrick.
“Lakeside is led by the coach’s son who is a good player. He is 6-3 or 6-4 and can play both inside and outside. They also have good guard play. Cedarville is a Class 3A team that is always competitive and have a good coach. Farmington is off to a good start and play a lot of sophomores just like us.”
The Eagles will play Hot Springs Lakeside Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Cedarville Friday at 6 p.m. and Farmington Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
The Lady Eagles will play the same days at the Crabtree Invitational at Bentonville High School’s Tiger Arena. It also features a round-robin format between the Lady Eagles, the Bentonville Lady Tigers, the Springdale Har-Ber Lady Wildcats and the Bentonville West Lady Wolverines.
All of Huntsville’s opposition play in the 6A West Conference, including the host Lady Tigers who were last year’s 6A State runners-up, falling to Fort Smith Northside at the buzzer in the finals.
“Bentonville has the big flyswatter back and good guards as well,” said Huntsville Coach Greg McCone.
“They will be one of the contenders in 6A again this year. Har-Ber is much improved and has a lot of kids back from last year. They are very guard-oriented and Coach Jenkins (former Lady Razorback Kimberly Wilson Jenkins) does a good job over there.
“Bentonville West is a team we should be able to compete against. This tournament will be a good test to get us ready for conference play.”
The Lady Eagles start the Invitational with Bentonville Thursday at 6:30 p.m., followed by Har-Ber Friday at 5 p.m. and Bentonville West Saturday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.