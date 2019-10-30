Farmington rolls over Eagles 50-7

Farmington made the big plays when needed Friday and rolled over Huntsville 50-7 in the 5A West Conference.
Farmington improved to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in conference, while the Eagles fall to 1-7 and 0-5.
The Cardinals led 14-0 after one quarter and 35-7 at the half. Farmington made 24 first downs in the game while Huntsville managed just three.
Huntsville coach Matt Williams after the game said the Eagles made too many mistakes to stay with Farmington.
“I don’t want to sound like a broken record every week, but these guys, I love them to death, they play their tails off. We’ve just got to eliminate mistakes,” he said.
“Tonight, we told them at the end of the game, it’s not effort, effort was there. Execution just wasn’t where it needed to be all the time,” he said. “We executed really well at times, then there were times we executed and they made things happen and made a big play.”
Huntsville was held to just 66 total yards on offense, including minus-15 on the ground. The Cardinals rushed for 334 yards.
Farmington quarterback Marqwaveon Watson was 9-of-12 passing for 203 yards. Wide receiver Drew Sturgeon made six catches for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
Eagles’ junior quarterback Brooks Wiggins completed 10-of-17 pass attempts for 66 yards with an interception. Sophomore Kolton Reynolds caught five passes for 56 yards.
Watson on the game’s third play found Sturgeon on a 73-yard touchdown pass. Sturgeon made the extra-point kick for a 7-0 lead.
Watson’s 2-yard run and Sturgeon’s kick made the game 14-0 with 4:26 left in the first quarter.
With Farmington ahead 14-0 and ready to score again, junior linebacker Slayter Watkins picked off a Watson pass and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. Oscar Martinez added the extra-point kick and the Eagles trailed 14-7 with 11:44 left in the second quarter.
“That was obviously the play of the game. It was a huge play,” Williams said.
“At the time it was 14-0, made it 14-7. ... If we could have gotten something going at that time, you never know. But that was a huge play, a great play to get into the end zone. I thought he was going to get caught there a couple of times there but he didn’t.”
The Eagles’ defense held Farmington on three downs after the touchdown and received the punt, but the offense could not make the game any closer.
With 7:18 left in the half, Watson hit Sturgeon on a 41-yard TD strike. The pair hooked up again with 5:55 left on a 25-yarder. With just 8 seconds left in the half, Watson found Caden Elsik open for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Farmington opened the second half with a 61-yard TD run by Jaden Schader on the first play from scrimmage. With 4:56 left in the third, Sturgeon booted a 33-yard field goal to make the score 44-7. Ian Cartwright’s 3-yard score with 10:47 left in the game made the final 50-7.
Williams said the Eagles’ offense did not pick up defensive pressure at times.
“We missed some blocks on offense. They brought a lot of pressure and we weren’t picking it up very well,” he said.
“We’ve got to be able to run the ball and we weren’t really able to get the running game going,” he said.
“Defensively, we made good plays then we’d just give up the big play. I thought we played hard. The defense was on the field all night long and I thought they played really, really hard.”
The Eagles still lack confidence at times.
“We’ve got to have more confidence in ourselves that we can make plays, break on balls and that sort of thing,” he said. “Their effort was there all night long. They’ve played together, they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do.
“They come to work every week, they practice hard. They’re fun to coach, they’re fun to be around.”
Williams said he wants the effort to stay consistent with the team.
“We’ve got to make the most of these last two weeks because we’ve got two games left and these seniors, we want to send them out on a high note, even if it’s not winning a ballgame, we want to send them out on a high note,” he said.
“We’ve told them, good things are coming. It may not be this year, may be next year, but they’ve started the foundation for this thing. ... We’re gonna get better, we just can’t give teams in this conference anything.”
One player who continues to get better each week is Reynolds, who did not play last year.
“We’re so glad to have him out this year after not being around last year or two,” Williams said of the receiver, kickoff returner and defensive back.
“He’s going to be a great football player before he’s done. He’s already a good one. I can’t imagine going through the season without him, but he’s going to get better and better and I look forward to what he’s going to do the next couple of years.”
The Eagles have 11 seniors on this year’s team.
“We’ve got two weeks to finish up and these seniors, we want to give them a good send-off because they’ve earned it.”
The Eagles on Friday will hold Senior Night as they host Harrison (8-0, 5-0) at Eagle Stadium.
• • •
The junior Eagles hosted Berryville last Thursday.
The seventh-grade team beat Berryville 22-0 while the junior high Eagles lost 16-6.
The junior Eagles will play at Shiloh Christian in Springdale on Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m. with the seventh-grade game.
