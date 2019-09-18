Jacob Braswell won the 5,000 meters for Classes 1-4A on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Panther Cross Country Classic.
Braswell finished with a time of 17:49.95.
West Fork edged Huntsville for the team title, 40 points to 50. Ouachita was third, followed by Pea Ridge, Berryville, The New School, Eureka Springs, Arkansas Arts Academy and Prairie Grove.
Jett Loenneke was seventh with a time of 18:57.85 while Tanner Barbee was 17th at 19:42.72. Oscar Martinez-Cruz was 19th, Mark Barksdale 21st, Alex Cornelison 25th, Matthew Sisk 30th and Luke Jones 39th.
Andrew Combs of Elkins was 50th. Also running for the Elks were Gage Campbell and Caden Terry.
The Huntsville girls finished third behind Pea Ridge and West Fork.
Bobbie Johnson finished 8th in the girls 1-4A with a time of 23:36.75. Gladys Braswell was 21st, Lauren Rogers 24th, Cora Copeland 27th, Ingrid Kirk 36th and Searsha Chambers 49th.
Katie Greene of Elkins finished 10th while Jealousy Campbell was 20th. Kingslee Kestner was 23rd.
Huntsville’s Arles Barksdale finished 59th in the boys two-mile run. Also running were Jayden Hoskins, Kyle Fritts, Taylor McNeer, Jaxson Ferguson, Matthew Devick, Cayden Davis, Evan Moore and Ethan Pitts.
Kaylee Fritts and Addison Moore participated in the two-mile girls run.
Running for Elkins in the junior high boys division were Canaan Hudson, Brett West, Jaden Graham, Halen Mixon, Julien Shew, Joey Combs, Andrew Skelton and James Martin.
Addison Couch of Elkins finished seventh in the junior high girls. Also running were Zoe Tramonte, Lakyn Shoffner, Lena Gaspar, Faith Caler, Tensley Pretty, Mary Mashburn, Xela Jensen and Kenna Couch.
Huntsville and Elkins will run this Saturday at Shiloh Christian in Springdale. The girls’ varsity race will start at 8 a.m., followed by the varsity boys. Junior high girls will start at 9 a.m., followed by the junior boys.
