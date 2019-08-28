Huntsville hosts Alma, Springdale for AAA benefit

The Huntsville Lady Eagles volleyball team hosted Alma and Springdale last Thursday in benefit matches for the Arkansas Activities Association.
Proceeds went to the AAA catastrophic insurance fund.
Alma beat Huntsville 25-9 and 25-17. Junior Paige Bennett led the Lady Eagles with two aces. Senior Ransom Herring had a team-high four kills.
Springdale won 25-20 and 25-6. Sophomore Kinley Bennett had two aces for Huntsville.
Second-year head coach Staci Williamson said she knew last week’s opponents would be a challenge.
“Springdale and Alma are both great teams and I knew that it would be tough matches,” she said. “I saw some great moments tonight and also several areas that we need to improve on in practice.”
Williamson said the Lady Eagles were nervous early on.
“We started out a little nervous, as expected, for the first match of the season, but settled in after the first set against Alma,” she said.
Playing against a larger Springdale team in the second match had its challenges, as well.
“Our biggest struggle against Springdale was our serve-receive,” Williamson said. “We had a hard time getting the ball to our setter, which made it difficult to score points. Our team did a great job of not giving up on one another and kept fighting through the match.”
The Lady Eagles on Monday fell to Siloam Springs 25-15, 25-22 and 25-11. Huntsville will play at Charleston on Thursday beginning at 4:30 p.m. Next Tuesday, Huntsville will play at Rogers Heritage, then host Berryville on Thursday with seventh-grade beginning at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.