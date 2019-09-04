Eagles to kick off season Friday

The Huntsville Eagles will open the 2019 football season with a nonconference game Friday at Gentry, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
The Gentry Pioneers (0-1) lost to Dardanelle 17-14 last Friday.
The Eagles won last year’s opener over Gentry 35-6. Huntsville finished 2-8 overall and 0-7 in the 5A West Conference. Gentry finished 3-8 last year and 3-4 in the 4A-1 Conference.
Defensive coordinator Matt Williams in March was chosen to replace Randy Barnhill as head coach. This is Williams’ 16th year with the district.
Williams said a scrimmage last week at Green Forest helped players and coaches alike.
“It’s always good to get it in because you find out things that you didn’t really realize you need to work on,” he said.
“We saw a lot of good things and we saw a lot of little things that we need to be doing a little bit differently here and there, not just as players but as coaches. We needed it. It was really, really good for us.”
Williams said both sides of the football team have worked hard this summer.
“We’ve had the extra weeks, we’ve had so much extra time, plus we had a pretty good summer. I think we both could go out there and play tonight if we had to,” Williams said recently.
“Right now I think we’re pretty even.”
The Eagles’ defense last year held Gentry to 62 yards rushing and 192 total yards. Senior quarterback Sean McCone accounted for four touchdowns while senior Tyler Welch scored three times.
The Eagles lost one lineman to graduation last year, but return a pair of three-year starters and others who played significant minutes last year.
Seniors Colby Shepherd (6-foot, 1-inch, 225 pounds) and Jonathan “Bubba” Rodden (6’, 350) can dominate on either side of the ball. Other top linemen returning include Tristyn Woodruff (6-2, 245), Riley Robinson (6’, 200), Chase Dacanay (5-9, 295), Logan Whittmore (6-1, 215), Gabe Dasen (6-2, 200), Eoin May (5-7, 285) and Kreed Thomas (5-11, 230).
Woodruff has battled a shoulder injury but should be back for the Gentry game.
Junior Brooks Wiggins (6’, 150) takes over at quarterback.
“He’s doing great. Brooks is smart, he knows the offense. He’s been in the offense,” Williams said.
“He has a good arm. You’re not going to see the elusive running that you’ve seen the last couple of years, but you’re going to see a guy who runs the offense and takes what the defense give us and is going to run through the offense, the progressions we want him to run through. If we do a good job protecting him, I expect him to have a great year.”
Aside from McCone, the team also lost skill players Welch, Levi St. Clair and Cyrus Crow.
“We’ve got some really good depth there, some guys with good hands,” Williams said of his receivers for 2019.
“We moved Kolton Shepherd (5-10, 200) to slot. He’s got great hands. He’s not the fastest guy in the world, but he’s going to catch the ball if it’s thrown anywhere close.”
Williams also cited Alejandro Gamez (6’, 165), Isaiah Kitts (6’, 160), Tucker Bradley (6-1, 170) and Kolton Reynolds (5-11, 175) as wideouts.
“We lost some good guys, but we feel really good about where these guys are right now, how well they’re coming along, how competitive they are.”
Hunter Vanderpool (5-9, 145) spent the summer not at football practice but at boot camp for the U.S. Army.
“We’re definitely glad to have him back,” Williams said. “We missed him all summer. His going to boot camp, we fully supported that and think that’s a great thing ... he’s a senior and he’s been a good leader for us.
“We’re probably going to rely on him a little more on defense.”
The Eagles are anxious to get the season under way, Williams said.
“You really don’t have to tell them much because you can see it in their eyes when you’re talking to them,” he said.
“They love to scrimmage and the way we’ve scrimmaged the last two Fridays has been really good. I know that when we face somebody else and face another team they’re going to be pumped up and ready to go.”
Sophomores and juniors who were backups last year will get the chance to play on Friday nights, Williams said. With one of the smallest rosters in the 5A West, the players will have to mature quickly.
Veteran lineman Colby Shepherd will start on both sides of the ball again this year. He’ll play defensive end and offensive guard.
“I think we have a good chance this year. Our guys have really been practicing hard. We have a family atmosphere. It feels good this year,” Shepherd said.
“I’m feeling great. I think this is the best I’ve been, so I’m feeling confident.”
Shepherd said he definitely has a favorite spot on the field.
“Defense. I love defense. I love hitting people. That’s the best part.”
Winning the first game of the new season is important, Shepherd said.
“We want to make sure we go out there and dominate them. We don’t want to just win, we want to make sure and dominate.
“I think this year we all really love each other. We’re ready to go out there and just do our best for each other, not just for ourselves.”
Rodden also will see time on both sides of the ball. On offense he’ll play center, while he’ll be switched in at nose tackle on defense.
Rodden said he has lifted 630 pounds on the squat and 305 on the bench this year.
“It’s been a whole lot better this year. Everyone’s had a whole lot more energy and feeling better about the season than they have the past few years.”
Rodden said he’ll try to help guide underclassmen this year, some of whom are seeing the field on Friday night for the first time.
“‘Just keep your head up,’” Rodden said he’ll tell them. “If something goes wrong don’t let it get to you. Just keep playing. You can’t live in the past.”
Rodden said he would like to play college football somewhere after his Huntsville games are finished. He says the Eagles are different this season.
“Just the energy level’s been a whole lot better. Practices are way more fun than they were in the past.”
Rodden said the change in attitude started with Williams.
“He started off helping and then once everyone started going on with it, everyone’s pretty much carried it on from there.”
The Eagles will have one of the smallest rosters in the 5A West Conference this year. That doesn’t bother Rodden, who said, “As coach Williams puts it, it’s quality over quantity.”
Wiggins takes over at quarterback after backing McCone a year ago.
“I think we’re looking a lot better than what we did last year. The energy is so much higher,” he said.
“You can just feel it in the air. We talk about it all the time: family. We’re just a big family and we all love each other. We just really grow and build around that. I think it really helps.”
Replacing McCone – who hurt opponents with his arm and his running ability – doesn’t seem to bother the junior.
“I’ve got big shoes to fill, but I’m not going to worry about all the pressure. I’m just going to play for my brothers and play my hardest for them.”
Wiggins, son of offensive coordinator Zack Wiggins, was asked to assess his play at quarterback.
“I think one of my strengths, I don’t necessarily have the strongest arm, but I’d say my accuracy is one of my better skill sets, and decision making.”
Wiggins said he’s anxious to open the 2019 season with a win.
“It’s real important [to beat Gentry]. It’s a tone-setter for the season. I think that first game is really going to show people what we’re all about and show everybody how hard we’ve been working all off-season, and that we’re looking good. We’re ready.”
Junior running back and linebacker Slater Watkins (6-0, 200) says team chemistry begins with Williams.
“Coach Williams has started to pick up on it a lot more, whenever you enjoy who you’re playing with and the coaches and everything, the enthusiasm goes through the roof. We picked it up a lot,” he said.
“We’re very optimistic about it,” he said of the new season. “We believe we’re got a few tricks up our sleeve and we’ll be just fine.”
Watkins said he likes to play both sides of the ball.
“I love hitting people and when I’m running the ball I’ll hit them as well. I love the contact,” he said.
Watkins added, “[We] start with the same mindset every week: Come out and kill or be killed. We put all the work in so we know what we can do.”
Watkins said he noticed a difference in this year’s team early on.
“From the first day. Coach [Williams] talked about changing our culture and I truly do believe we did that.”
That culture is “Hard work, friendship, family. It’s all paid off.”
Watkins said he will look to learn from this year’s seniors.
“Definitely the leadership and them taking us underneath their wings. Great leaders, great friends, great guys.”
The Eagles could be strong at linebacker this year. In addition to Watkins, the team also returns 2018 starters Kolton Shepherd and Dayton Sieber. Hunter Cornelison – who started at linebacker in Springdale last year but transferred to Huntsville – had knee surgery after a summer baseball injury. He said doctors have projected an October return to the field.
Defensive backs will be challenged every Friday night, especially once conference play begins. The 5A West features several gifted quarterbacks, including Morrilton’s Jacolby Criswell, one of the state’s top college recruits.
Junior Oscar Martinez has been working as kicker this summer. He is a veteran of the Eagles soccer team. Watkins will punt, unless Wiggins does so out of the quick formation, as McCone did a year ago.
Dan Childress was brought in to replace Williams as defensive coordinator. Assistant coaches are C Kennard, Brian Garrett, Greg Harris, Max Hotelling and Ryan Smith.
Student managers are seniors Sara Cousins, Mazze Nelle and Madyson Tilghman, juniors Caya Hughes and Caylee Martinez, and sophomores Hattie McCollough and Autumn St. Clair.
The Eagles will be home on Sept. 13 and 20 when they host Berryville and Elkins, respectively, in nonconference games.
The Elkins Elks will open their season Friday with a home game against Greenland.
The Elks finished 7-4 overall and 4-3 in the 4A-4 Conference last year. Elkins has just two seniors on this year’s team.
Greenland a year ago was 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the 3A-1 Conference.
