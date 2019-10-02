Elkins dominates Waldron

The Elkins Elks opened the 4A-4 Conference season last Friday with a 36-16 win over Waldron.
The Elks improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference, while the Bulldogs fell to 0-4 and 0-1.
Junior quarterback Kain Johnson threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two more for Elkins. The Elks led 29-0 at halftime.
Johnson was 13-of-22 passing for 190 yards. He also ran for 40 yards.
Waldon passed for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Elkins allowed just 25 yards on the ground.
Elkins will host Dover Friday in 4A-4 action. The Pirates are 0-4 and 0-1 on the season.
