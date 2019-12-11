The Huntsville Eagles hosted the Gravette Lions in a non-conference matchup last Friday night. The Eagles utilized solid offense from both inside and outside to earn a 53-48 victory at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
Huntsville’s Hayden Dotson tallied the first 5 points of the game in the opening minute. Gravette pulled back to within 2 on a couple of occasions before Kent Mayes and Hunter Davidson widened the Eagle lead back with baskets.
The Lions’ Tristan Batie tied the contest at 10-all with about 90 seconds to play in the first quarter. Davidson hit a running jumper with around a minute to play in the period for a 12-10 advantage.
Davidson scored 5 of the first 7 points in the second to extend Huntsville’s lead out to 5. After Gravette tied it up again at 17-17, the Eagles finished the half with a 9-1 run on scoring from Mayes, Davidson, Dotson and Matthew Sisk. Huntsville led 26-18 going to the halftime locker room.
The Lions countered with a 10-3 streak the first 2:50 of the third to pull back within a single point at 29-28. The Eagle trio of Davidson, Mayes and Sisk came right back and scored 8 of the last 9 points of the quarter to give Huntsville a 37-29 lead heading into the fourth stanza.
Gravette pulled back to within a point at 39-38 with 5:19 to play. Huntsville pulled away for good with an 8-2 run in the next four minutes.
“It was a tough game,” said Eagle Coach Grant Myrick. “Gravette played really well and we shot the ball well at times.”
Davidson led Huntsville in scoring with 19 points followed by Mayes with 17, Dotson 13 and Sisk 4. Batie paced the Lions with 16 points.
The Eagles (4-1) play in the Tony Chaceres Classic in Farmington beginning Thursday.
Huntsville will be back at home next Tuesday, Dec. 17, for a non-league contest against the Pea Ridge Blackhawks.
