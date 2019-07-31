Huntsville golf to tee off Monday

The Huntsville High School golf teams will open the 2019 season on Monday at Oakridge Golf Course, beginning at 4 p.m.
According to coach Tyler Trumbo, Monday’s match also will include Eureka Springs, Gentry, Lincoln and Pea Ridge.
The Huntsville teams will play five matches this season at home, with seven on the road. The teams will play at The Creeks in Cave Springs, Fayetteville Country Club, Berryville, Big Sugar in Pea Ridge, Harrison Country Club and the Highlands in Bella Vista.
The district meet will be held in Harrison, which also will host the girls state tournament.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles have practiced since July 10 every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. The boys team will have no seniors this year, while the girls will have just one.
“Kathryn Fancher will probably be our number one girl,” Trumbo said of the junior. “Then we have Madison Phillips, our only senior on the girls team. Then we’ve got Hattie McCollough ... she is a sophomore.”
Several other girls are trying out for the team, while another is awaiting medical clearance to play.
The girls team lost Emma Coger and Kami Kidd to graduation. Coger qualified for last year’s state tournament and earned All-District honors.
On the boys side, Curt Ferguson “might play the number one,” Trumbo said.
“[It’s] between him and Layton Bennett, then Laytin Bryan, who was on the team last year,” Trumbo said.
Last year’s number one player, Nick Garrett, graduated, while incoming junior Kross Easterling has decided to concentrate on his classwork and basketball, Trumbo said.
“Kross has given up golf,” Trumbo said. “He really wants to be one of the starters on the basketball team. He would have been our number one player.”
Trumbo said he has three other players in football who aren’t available for the scheduled golf practice.
“I’ve got three in football that I don’t get see. We practice from 9-11 and they’re in football, but they go up on their own and practice after football,” he said.
Trumbo said he wants to see improvement in his golfers throughout the season.
“The thing that you as a coach want to see is just that we get better during the year and then have a chance at the end to place second in the district so we can go to state, or have an individual place in the top 10 percent and they go to state,” Trumbo said.
The Huntsville golfers are given free time at Oakridge Golf Course for practice or playing rounds, Trumbo said.
“We’ve got the best setup there is in the state. Our course lets our kids play for free,” he said. “They could make themselves a pretty good player if they went up there and played quite a bit, or at least hit range balls and practiced their chipping and putting.”
Trumbo said teams such as Elkins and West Fork don’t have home courses.
Oakridge Golf Course is for sale and Trumbo said he can’t really worry about what will happen if and when the course changes hands.
“You can’t control fate. It’s just whatever happens happens,” he said.
There is the possibility the nine-hole course could be bought and turned into a housing development. Trumbo said if that were to happen, Huntsville could have golf teams that would have to practice in Fayetteville or elsewhere.
“We can’t control it. There are schools that have golf teams that don’t have a golf course. All they do is play three or four away matches a year, then play the district,” he said. “We would still have a golf team if we do like Elkins and West Fork. Those are teams that don’t have a course.
“I don’t want to think about or even talk about it until this course is taken away from us, and I don’t think it will be. I think we’re going to have the course for years to come.”
As for the 4A-1 District, Trumbo said Farmington and Shiloh Christian should be the top two teams. Last season, Farmington won the district over Shiloh by one stroke, with four freshmen as its team.
Trumbo said the Harrison girls will have a good team, with Huntsville and Gravette vying for second in the conference.
“We could battle for the first or second spot,” he said. “All the good ones, the first, second and third place girls from last year, are all gone as individuals.”
