C. Kennard will take over the Huntsville Lady Eagles softball program, according to Athletic Director Tom McCollough.
Kennard assisted head softball coach Greg Sone last year. Sone has taken a job with the Springdale School District.
Kennard also assists in football, as did Sone. McCollough said the district is still looking for another assistant football coach to replace Sone’s position.
