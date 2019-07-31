Record crowd watches 2019 Huntsville rodeo

The 22nd Annual Madison County IPRA Rodeo was held last weekend at Sky High Arena in Huntsville, with a record crowd on hand Saturday night.
Leslie Harp with the Madison County Rodeo Board said Saturday’s crowd “was pushing close to 4,000 [people],” including competitors. She said Saturday, unofficially, was the biggest crowd ever at the rodeo.
Last year, Saturday night’s events drew an estimated 3,000 people, she said.
Competition took place in bareback bronc riding, bull riding, cowgirl’s barrel racing, cowgirl’s breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping.
Total payout this year was $30,600, according to Gina Hampton with Hampton Rodeo Company.
Temperatures were in the high 70s and low 80s both nights, which seemed to be appreciated by organizers, participants and rodeo fans. Thousands of rodeo fans attend the annual event at Sky High Area atop Governor’s Hill.
Several rodeo queens, including 2019 Miss Rodeo USA Heather Morrison of Letts, Iowa, attended and took part in the grand entry.
Two Vietnam War veterans were honored Friday night before the national anthem was played. Jim Dickinson and Elmore Moore entered the arena in a covered wagon, then exited and were acknowledged by the crowd. Honored Saturday were Butch Gladden and Bub Houston.
Roy Hayes of Kingston, a member of the Madison County Rodeo Board, was pleased with Friday’s activities.
“So far, so good,” he said during the rodeo Friday. “Everything looks good. [We have] good weather and a pretty decent crowd for a Friday night.”
Cowboys and cowgirls came from throughout the country for the Huntsville rodeo, some driving up to 20 hours from an event in Utah.
“We’ve got them all over the country coming in,” Hayes said.
Two Kingston girls, Whitlee Stacy and Kelsey Hayes, were visiting during the Friday competition.
“I get to see all my friends and I get to pretty much have the time of my life,” Whitlee said. “It’s the best time of the year.”
Whitlee said she likes steer wrestling the best, while Kelsey Hayes said she likes barrel racing.
Saturday night drew the bigger crowd, said Rob Sizemore, president of the Madison County Rodeo Board.
“I think it went really good. The weather was great,” he said. “The Saturday night crowd was a lot bigger. Our Friday night crowd might have been a little light, but we made up for it on Saturday night.”
Both Sizemore and Roy Hayes praised the Hampton Rodeo Company, who provides stock for the rodeo.
“The stock was really good,” Sizemore said. “We definitely had a lot of competitors. It was a pretty tough rodeo.”
“I just hope next year we can have as good of weather. I don’t know anything that needs to be changed.”
Among locals who competed in the annual rodeo were Justin Fox, Codee Reynolds, Allie Warford, Myle Meyers and Jacota Shepherd. None of the locals placed in their events for the pay out, according to Brooke Riley with the rodeo.
Mutton bustin’ for the kids was held both nights. The annual rodeo parade also was held on Saturday.
Other events held leading up to the rodeo were the annual Mule Show, the annual Ranch Rodeo, a Dutch oven cook-off along with gospel singing, and the always popular Kids Night.
Winners at this year’s rodeo were:
Bareback: Justin McDaniel of Porum, Okla. – 86 points.
Saddle Bronc: Cody Goertzen of Tuttle, Okla. – 80 points.
Tie-down Roping: Glenn Jackson of Pawnee, Okla. – 8.4 seconds.
Breakaway Roping: Johnna Setzer of Quitman Ark., and Cali Griffin of Sperry, Okla. – 2.6 seconds.
Steer Wrestling: West Ratliff of Stilwell, Okla. – 3.7 seconds.
Team Roping: Dalton Turner of Sidney, Ark., and Trent Vaught of Mena – 4.3 seconds.
Barrel Racing: Kenzley Wilson of Black Oak, Ark. – 16.087 seconds.
Bull Riding: No qualifiers
All-Around Cowboy, Cowgirl: Mason Carter and Kenzley Wilson.
