Eagles sweep pair of games

The Huntsville Eagles (16-8, 6-3) stepped out of conference last Tuesday for a home matchup against the Providence Academy Patriots (6-17, 2-0). The Eagles outscored Providence 17-5 in the second quarter on the way to a 66-36 victory at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
Hunter Davidson led Huntsville in scoring with 24 points followed by Slayter Watkins with 11, Hayden Dotson and Kross Easterling 7 each, Kyle Garrison 6, Matthew Sisk 4, Bryan Walden 3, and Kent Mayes and Devon McDaniel 2 apiece. Vanja Glisic paced the Patriots with 15 points.
The Eagles hosted the Harrison Goblins (10-16, 3-6), last Friday night on Colors Day. Huntsville outscored the Goblins 10-3 over the last 4:30 of the game to capture a 47-44 4A-1 Conference conquest.
Harrison took the early advantage when guard Ben Elliott tallied the first 7 points of the contest. Davidson hit consecutive three pointers to pull the Eagles back within a point. The Goblins countered by scoring the final 10 points of the opening stanza to take a 17-6 lead.
Huntsville chipped away at the Goblin lead and pulled to within a basket late in the first half on an Easterling layup. Harrison’s Ethan Edwards hit a layup of his own just before the halftime buzzer to give the visitors a 24-20 advantage.
The Goblins led by as many as 6 points a couple of times in the third period. Huntsville struck back with a 9-2 run capped by a pull up jumper by Mayes to give the Eagles their first lead of the game with 2:45 to play in the third. Harrison tallied 6 of the final 8 points of the quarter to take a 36-35 lead.
After Harrison extended their edge to 4 points, the Eagles finished with the 10-3 streak to take the win.
“This is a big win for us,” said Huntsville Coach Grant Myrick. “It took a while for us to get going that first quarter. We talked about our defense and how we needed to start playing. We picked it up and started competing and found a way to win.”
Davidson scored 22 points to lead the Eagles followed by Mayes with 12. Dotson tallied 5 points, Sisk 4, and Easterling and Garrison 2 each. Edwards scored 14 to lead Harrison followed by Logan Plumlee with 12.
Huntsville wraps up the regular season Friday night with a home 4A-1 Conference game against the Berryville Bobcats (16-9, 4-6). The 4A-1 Senior High District Tournament is next week at Tiger Arena in Prairie Grove.
