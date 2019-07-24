The Huntsville Eagles boys varsity basketball team won 16 games over the summer, including wins over Springdale and Fordyce.
Coach Grant Myrick said the varsity lost just four games, while the junior varsity lost only three.
The varsity played in a summer tournament at Berryville, twice at AAO in Fayetteville, then the summer finale in Branson, Mo.
The team lost to Mountain Home, Berryville, Farmington and Twin Rivers, Mo., in overtime.
“We lost four starters so we’ve got a lot of new guys that haven’t had a lot of varsity experience, but we’ve got a lot of guys really stepping up and playing well,” Myrick said. “[Junior] Chandan Villines has had a good summer.”
Villines missed much of last season with a broken leg.
“[Junior] Hunter Davidson did a good job running the point for us. [Senior] Kyle Garrison had a good summer. So did [senior] Kolton Shepherd.”
Myrick added that junior Slater Watkins and senior Kent Mayes are the team’s most experienced players and “have been our backbone,” while also commending the play of sophomores Hayden Dotson, Matthew Sisk and Kolton Reynolds.
Myrick said he wanted his team to face better competition this summer.
“We beat Springdale and we beat Fordyce, so those were two big wins I thought,” he said. “We’re trying to play some better teams over the summer and play some more athletic teams to get us ready for conference play and postseason play.”
Several team members will play football this fall, while others will continue to work toward the start of basketball season.
“We’re going to get in shape,” Myrick said. “[We’ll] get in the weight room and work on fundamentals and get the guys used to playing together, and just try to become closer together. We need to get stronger and faster and bigger.”
Last year’s team, which made it to the regional tournament, only had one starter over 6 feet tall. Mayes measures around 6’2” and Chandan is a little taller than 6’4,” Myrick said.
“We’re going to be a little taller than we were last year,” he said.
Myrick said he was happy with the summer.
“I was real pleased and satisfied how the summer went,” Myrick said. “The guys did everything I asked them to do and we got better.”
The Eagles went 18-11 overall and 9-2 in the 4A-1 Conference a year ago. Huntsville won the eastern division of the conference.
The Eagles will open the 2019-20 schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Eureka Springs.
