Huntsville softball coach leaves district

The Huntsville School Board on Monday accepted the resignation of high school head softball coach and assistant football coach Greg Sone.
Sone has coached softball or baseball for 26 years, including 15 in Huntsville. He said Tuesday he’s accepted a job as social studies teacher and assistant football coach at George Junior High in Springdale.
“My wife [Christi] teaches over here. She’s at the same school so we’re together again,” Sone said. Christi Sone resigned as Huntsville teacher and assistant girls basketball coach in 2018.
Greg Sone said change, sometimes, can be good.
“Sometimes you get to a chapter in your life that change is good,” he said on Tuesday. “I just felt like it was time to move on. I really enjoyed my time [at Huntsville] – there are great people – but sometimes it’s just time to move on and accept a new challenge.”
Sone said football practice at George began on Monday.
“We jumped right into it,” he said.
The Sones have three children and two granddaughters, all of whom live in the Springdale area.
“I get to spend a little bit more time with my family,” Sone said.
The Lady Eagles softball team this past season finished with a 5-14 record.
Huntsville Athletic Director Tom McCollough was unavailable for comment on Tuesday.
