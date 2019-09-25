Cross country team wins Shiloh meet

The Huntsville boys’ cross country team won the Shiloh Saints Invitational last Saturday at Shiloh Christian in Springdale.
The Eagles won the Class 1-4A group with 79 points, followed by West Fork (91), Farmington (154), Green Forest (157) and Pea Ridge (182).
Jacob Braswell of Huntsville finished in third place with a time of 18:13.07. Tanner Barbee was 13th while Jett Loenneke was 15th. Oscar Martinez-Cruz finished 23rd with Mark Barksdale 25th. Alex Cornelison was 33rd, Matthew Sisk 48th and Luke Jones 58th.
Huntsville coach Kaleb Houston said that after his team finished second the week before behind West Fork, the Eagles were hungry for revenge.
“After getting second place to them [West Fork] last week we had a lot of motivation going into this week to beat them. They took care of business,” he said after the race.
Houston said the Huntsville teams continue to improve each week. The boys are the defending Class 4A state champions.
“Everyone’s looking stronger. I was proud of Luke Jones, [he] looked really strong today. He’s been hurt so he’s trying to come back from an injury.
“I was proud of our senior high girls’ team. They ran strong, especially Bobbie [Johnson]. She really ran strong. She’s our leader. She’s working hard, she really wants it.”
Houston said his teams have to continue to get better.
“Just keep getting better as a team, just get faster and hopefully by the time state running comes around we’ll be rolling and ready to go.”
Houston said taking second at Siloam Springs behind West Fork was motivation to win at Shiloh Christian.
“I think our boys were a little bit humbled last week taking second place, even though West Fork is 3A and we’re 4A. I think it keeps you hungry when you get knocked down a notch.”
Houston said he didn’t have to say much to his boys team, though he did remind them of their second-place showing.
“I made a sign that said ‘West Fork 40 points, Huntsville 50 points’ and I staked it up and hung it right there where we run around. They didn’t like that very much, but I think it made them hungry today.
“Anytime they saw a West Fork guy they were trying to pass him. They wanted it today. I was proud of them, both girls and boys. Our junior high girls, they’re getting better each time ... our junior high boys, we’re young but they run hard. The future looks good.”
The Huntsville girls finished in seventh with 215.
Bobbie Johnson was 27th while Lauren Rogers was 38th. Also running for the varsity girls were Cora Copeland, Gladys Braswell and Ingrid Kirk.
The junior Eagles had Arles Barksdale, Jayden Hoskins, Kyle Fritts, Jaxson Ferguson, Matthew Devick, Taylor McNeer, Justin Jatios, Evan Moore and Ethan Pitts.
Addison Moore and Kaylee Fritts ran for the Huntsville junior girls.
The Elkins girls team finished fourth in the Class 1-4A competition.
Running for the Elkins girls were Katie Greene, Kingslee Kestner, Jealousy Campbell, Ashley Brink, Delaynee Parsley and Florencia Araque.
Junior girls running were Addison Couch, who finished eighth, Zoe Tramonte, Lakyn Shoffner, Faith Caler, Lena Gaspar, Tensley Pretty, Mary Mashburn, Kenna Couch and Xela Jensen.
The boys from Elkins finished 13th in Class 1-4A.
Anthony Tramonte of Elkins was sixth with a time of 18:27.39.
Also running were Andrew Combs, Tyler King, Gage Campbell, Caden Terry, Zach Hoolihan and Bryce Johnson.
Running for the Elkins junior boys were Canaan Hudson, Halen Mixon, Jaden Graham, Julien Shew, Brett West, Joey Combs and Andrew Skelton.
Huntsville and Elkins ran in Clarksville on Tuesday at the University of the Ozarks. Huntsville will compete at a meet in Berryville on Saturday. Both will run at the Chili Pepper in Fayetteville on Oct. 5.
