A basketball game on Saturday, Oct. 26, will benefit Zack Tenberge’s fight against cancer.
The game at noon will pit Huntsville’s 2007 state championship team against the 2010 state runner-up team at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
Donations will be taken at the door, according to Eagles head coach Grant Myrick. Tenberge was a member of the 2007 team that beat Hamburg in the state finals.
Cornerstone Bank will grill hamburgers and hot dogs. Chips, a drink and your choice of meat will be sold for $5, with all proceeds going to Tenberge.
The 2006-7 team went 33-1 under coach Jim Stafford. Tenberge was a senior on the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.