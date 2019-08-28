Huntsville player attends national baseball camp in North Carolina

Huntsville sophomore Tucker Bradley exchanged his football pads for catching equipment last week for a special baseball camp in North Carolina.
Bradley took part in the National Team Identification Series, part of USA Baseball. He spent from last Wednesday to Sunday in Cary, N.C. Bradley is on the 15-and-under team representing the South.
The 6-foot, 1-inch Bradley was the only Arkansas player invited to the camp. He is the son of Gary and Beth Usrey.
“The USA Baseball National Team Identification Series (NTIS) is the most comprehensive player identification program offered by USA Baseball,” its website states. “Launched in 2009, the program was created to provide all athletes from across the United States an opportunity to compete for a spot on a USA Baseball national team.”
Bradley played in the NTIS Champions Cup while in Cary.
Bradley tried out for the team in late June in the Dallas area. A total of 33 players were chosen from the South Region, which includes Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Bradley said players had a check-in last Wednesday. The catcher went through individual workouts on Thursday.
“Then we start on our testing, which is our exit velocity off the bat, in my case my [throwing] times to second, how I run my 60 [sprint] and things like that,” he said.
Huntsville Eagles baseball coach Greg Harris said, “it is a huge honor for Tucker to go represent his family, his school and his town. It can open a lot of doors for him.”
Huntsville Athletic Director Tom McCollough said Bradley is a special athlete.
“We are very proud of Tucker for being selected to go play baseball in North Carolina this summer,” he said. “Tucker is a very gifted athlete and it’s great to see that others recognize his skill level. We are fortunate to have him as a 3-sport athlete and look forward to his contributions to our baseball, football and basketball programs over the next three years.”
Harris said Tucker will be an integral part of Eagles sports.
“Tucker will be our starting catcher the next three years. He has an outstanding tools set for a young man his age,” Harris said. “He needs to mature in the game a bunch over the next three years. He will get that playing three sports here at Huntsville.”
Bradley plans to play football, basketball and baseball this year.
“Football gives the toughness you need as a catcher. You have to bring the backstop up to home plate,” Harris said. “Basketball will help him with his footwork in all directions. Catching starts and stops with his feet. He has a chance, but will have to get developing as a person by getting stronger every day. He is in control of his own destiny. This is the first step for him to see where he ranks on the food chain of catchers in the country.”
Huntsville High School Principal Roxanne Enix said the national camp is a wonderful opportunity for Bradley.
“We are all very proud of Tucker. Coach Harris told me that is the same team that a former Razorback pitcher played for in high school,” she said, referring to former Hog Blaine Knight. “This is a great opportunity for Tucker, and it’s a select group. I am excited to see what the future holds for this young man.”
The USA Baseball website states, “The NTIS Champions Cup takes place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary. The event features 12 teams per age group and athletes will participate in workouts and a championship-style tournament while being evaluated by national team coaches and scouts. Following the Champions Cup, USA Baseball will invite a minimum of 72 athletes to national team and National Team Development Program (NTDP) events in the subsequent calendar year.”
Bradley said being the only Arkansan on the team is special.
“I think it’s pretty cool, because I guess that means I’m worth something.”
Switching sports wasn’t difficult either, he said.
“It’s just being an athlete I guess,” he said. Bradley will play basketball for the Eagles this year, the first time since seventh grade.
“I’m just realizing how much I just like to play the game,” he said.
About baseball, Bradley said he likes everything. It’s a game he’s played since he was 8 years old.
“[It’s] a game I’ve always played,” he said.
Bradley said he was excited about competing against players from across the country. He said he wanted to “go out and represent Huntsville and this program ... the best that [he] can.”
Bradley played in 10 games for the Eagles last spring, hitting .500 with a double and four runs batted in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.