Elks enter 4A playoffs

The Ozark Hillbillies rolled over Elkins 26-8 Friday to win the 4A-4 Conference.
Ozark improved to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in conference while the Elks fell to 5-5 and 3-4 with their fourth straight loss.
Ozark will host Malvern in the 4A state playoffs Friday while Elkins must travel to south Arkansas to face Warren.
The Hillbillies led 7-0 after one quarter and just 14-8 at the half. Elkins scored the final eight points of the opening half, first on a safety, then on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Kain Johnson to Josh Allan.
The Elks were intercepted four times in the game and held to just 40 yards rushing.
Ozark in the second half scored on an interception return and a fumble recovery and return.
Johnson completed 10-of-21 pass attempts for 106 yards and a touchdown. Ozark’s junior quarterback Harper Faulkenberry was 8-of-13 passing for 114 yards and ran for 134 yards and a score on 23 carries.
Trevor Shumate recorded 11 total tackles for Elkins. Cortney Bradley and Kelynn Daniel each had a sack. Allan intercepted a pass for the Elks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.