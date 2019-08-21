Gravette claims golf matches

Gravette won both the boys and girls golf matches Monday at Oakridge Golf Course in Huntsville.
The Lions shot a 130 to capture the boys title, followed by Prairie Grove (148) and Elkins (155). Huntsville did not have a team score, with only two players.
The Lady Lions recorded a 157 while Huntsville had a 172.
Junior Kathryn Fancher led the Lady Eagles with a 52, while Shelby Cook and Hattie McCollough had 60s.
“Shelby Cook and Hattie McCollough shot their best scores ever,” Huntsville Golf Coach Tyler Trumbo said. “If we keep playing like this, we might have a chance at that first or second place when it’s all over with.”
The top two teams in the district tournament will advance to the state tournament.
Emma Rogers led Elkins with a 63.
Laytin Bryan had a 51 for the Eagles while Christian Scott shot a 61. Tyler King led Elkins with a 47.
• • •
The Eagles finished third last week at Big Sugar Golf Course in Pea Ridge.
Shiloh Christian won the match last Thursday with a 124, followed by Pea Ridge (142), Huntsville (153), Prairie Grove (165) and Eureka Springs (190).
Sophomore Curt Ferguson led the Eagles with a 47, followed by Bryan and junior Layton Bennett with 53s.
Shiloh Christian won the girls match over Huntsville, 164 to 198. Fancher recorded a 57 for the Lady Eagles, followed by McCollough’s 68 and Cook’s 73.
The Huntsville teams will play at The Creeks Golf Course in Cave Springs on Thursday. The next home match will not be until mid-September.
