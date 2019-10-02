Shinn tournament raises funds

Saturday, September 28, the 19th Harry F. Shinn Memorial Golf Tournament was held at Oakridge Golf Course. This tournament raises funds for two scholarships we present each year.
Tournament committee members are Charles Berry, President; Matt Gillham, Vice-President; Mark Nelson, Secretary/Treasurer; Deanna Berry; Tracy Easterling; Steve Harwood; Alvin Lievsay; Rhonda Lievsay; Kevin Shinn; Pattie Shinn; Whitney Wilson; and Kim Woods.
Without their help and especially that of Charles Berry, Mark Nelson, Matt Gillham and Tracy Easterling, this would never come together, Patti Sinn said.
“Of course, the main ingredient to our success are the players who continue to support our cause in helping students and keeping Harry F. Shinn’s memory alive. The biggest thanks goes to all of them. We are not listing the first names of the players because we didn’t get them for many.”
Prizes may be picked up at Oakridge. This year’s winners were:
First Flight
First Place: Phillips, Phillips, Boyd and Embry.
Second Place: Carr, Carr, McCarty and McCarty.
Third Place: Taylor, Taylor, Fisher and Smith.
Second Flight
First Place: Davis, Davis, Davis and Davis.
Second Place: Ledbetter, Gage, Sanders and Osbourn.
Third Place: Beaver, Beaver, Juarez and Duncan.
Closest to the pin:
Hole No. 1 – Lori Taylor; Hole No. 7 – Donny Osbourn; hole No. 10 Jason Hall; and Hole No. 16 – Jacob Embry.
Pot o’ Gold:
Jeff Carr, Matt Gilham, Mark Nelson, Chic Phillips and Tyler Trumbo.
