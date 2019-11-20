Lady Eagles fly past Springdale

The Huntsville Lady Eagles hosted the Springdale Lady Bulldogs in a AAA preseason benefit game last Thursday evening. The Lady Eagles never trailed in a 48-36 win at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
Kendra Poor tallied the first 7 points of the contest for Huntsville before forcing the Lady Bulldogs to take a time out. The Lady Eagles held a 14-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Eagles went on a 12-3 run in the first 4 minutes of the second period off scoring by Poor, Addisyn Routh, Paige Bennett and Tanna Wilson. That streak gave the home team their largest lead of the first half at 26-11. Huntsville eventually led by as many as 17 points early in the fourth quarter for their largest margin.
“I was really impressed on how hard we played and trying to do what I told them to,” said Lady Eagle Coach Greg McCone.
Madisyn Thomas hurt her knee in the first half and Routh injured her ankle in the second half.
“We just hope the injuries aren’t very serious since they are both important parts of our team,” McCone said.
Huntsville was led in scoring by Wilson with 19 points followed by Poor with 11, Bennett 6, Routh 5, Josie Sisk 4 and Grace Mayes 3.
Mary Haskins led Springdale with 9 points.
Huntsville plays host to West Fork Friday and Rogers next Monday the 25th. The Lady Eagles wrap up their pre-Thanksgiving schedule at Ozark on Tuesday the 26th.
