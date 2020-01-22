Eagles down Harrison in 4A-1

The Huntsville Eagles (12-6, 3-1) were on the road last Tuesday night for a contest against the Valley Springs Tigers, who entered as the number 1 ranked team in Arkansas Class 3A. The Tigers (22-2, 7-0) took over in the second half on the way to a 71-52 win at the Tiger Den.
Valley Springs started the game with a 9-2 run before settling in for a 16-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
The Tigers grew their advantage to 10 before Huntsville went on an 8-0 run off the scoring of Hayden Dotson and Hunter Davidson. Valley tallied the last 4 points of the half for a 30-24 lead.
Valley Springs started the third quarter with a 12-3 streak to push the lead into double figures that they did not relinquish.
Dotson led the Eagles with 16 points followed by Davidson with 15. Slayter Watkins had 8 points, Kent Mayes 5, Kyle Garrison 4, and Kolton Shepherd and Kolton Reynolds 2 each.
Huntsville made their second straight trip into Boone County last Friday for a key 4A-1 Conference East Division game against the Harrison Goblins (9-11, 2-2). The Eagles spoiled Harrison’s Colors Day with a 63-59 victory at Goblin Arena.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair that saw 2 ties and 6 lead changes. The two teams were even at 14-all at the end of the period.
The Eagles took control of the second stanza starting with a 14-5 run. Huntsville held the 30-25 advantage at the halftime break.
After the Eagles led by 6 with 2:30 to play in the third quarter, Harrison’s Ben Elliott tallied the Goblins last 7 points to pull the home team within a point at 44-43 going into the fourth quarter.
With the game tied at 53 halfway through the final quarter, Huntsville used driving layups from Davidson and Dotson and a combined 6-of-6 free throws by Mayes and Davidson to seal the win.
“It’s a big win on the road during their Colors Day,” said Eagle Coach Grant Myrick.
“Everybody on our side of the conference had one loss before tonight. That puts us at 3-1 now and them at 2-2.
“Everybody that played tonight did something great for us.”
Davidson paced the Eagles with 26 points, followed by Mayes with 16, Dotson 13, Matthew Sisk 6 and Watkins 2.
Huntsville goes on the road Friday to take on the Gravette Lions (10-8, 3-4) before coming back home next Tuesday to play the Farmington Cardinals (10-6, 3-2).
