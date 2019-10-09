Elkins Elks run over Dover 55-0

The Elkins Elks improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in 4A-4 Conference play on Friday with a 55-0 win at home over Dover.
The Dover Pirates fell to 0-5 and 0-2 with the loss. Elkins led 22-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at the half.
The second half was played under the state’s sportsmanship rule, meaning a nonstop clock.
Junior quarterback Kain Johnson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in the first quarter. His 55-yard TD run came on the first play of the game.
Johnson threw TD passes to Josh Allen, Cody Drummond and Trevor Shumate in the second quarter.
Maddox Benard scored from 25 yards out in the third quarter, while Colby Campbell added the two-point conversion to make it 49-0. Nathan Beasley’s 5-yard score made the final 55-0.
The Elks on Friday will look to spoil the homecoming at Subiaco Academy (2-3, 1-1).
The Trojans opened the season with a 34-7 win over Lavaca, then lost to Lamar 41-6 and Lincoln 54-7. Subiaco Academy owns a 38-14 win over Dover, a week before losing 54-6 to Ozark.
Dardanelle, Elkins and Ozark are 2-0 in the 4A-4 Conference.
Elkins will host Mena on Oct. 18 then travel to Pottsville on Oct. 25. The Elks will host Dardanelle on Nov. 1 then wrap up the regular season at Ozark on Nov. 8.
