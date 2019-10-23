The Huntsville mountain bike team competed in its third race of the season last weekend at Coler Preserve in Bentonville.
Christian Pickering finished 23rd in the JV boys with a time of 1:22:28.67. Jacob Megli was 32nd, while Laytin Bryan was 29th in sophomore boys.
Tyleigh Adams finished seventh in the sixth-grade girls with a time of 29:37.02, while Leah Daugherty was ninth in the eighth-grade girls with a two-lap time of 56:41.13. Lainey Daugherty was ninth in the sixth-grade girls with a time of 32:06.35.
The MADCO team will conclude the season on Nov. 3 at Cedar Glades in Hot Springs.
