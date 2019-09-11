The Huntsville boys cross country team won the Elkins Invitational last Saturday and placed seven runners in the top 15 in Class 4-5A.
Huntsville finished with 24 points, followed by Pea Ridge (72), Gentry (94), Berryville (98), Prairie Grove (119) and Shiloh Christian (131).
“[The] high school boys dominated and are looking strong,” said coach Kaleb Houston.
Jacob Braswell claimed first place with a time of 17:29. Teammate Tanner Barbee was third at 18:46 while Jett Loenneke was fourth at 18:54.
“Jacob is on another level right now and our team is stronger because of it,” Houston said.
Oscar Martinez-Cruz finished seventh with a time of 19:38, Alex Cornelison was ninth at 19:42, Mark Barksdale was 11th with 20:01, Matthew Sisk 15th at 20:43 and Luke Jones 29th at 22:22.
Anthony Tramonte of Elkins finished fifth in the Class 1-3A race.
The Huntsville girls team finished third in Class 4-5A at Elkins.
“They fought hard and we are very proud of their efforts,” said coach Kaleb Houston.
“Bobbie Johnson placed eighth overall. She’s been working hard in practice and it’s showing.
“[We] also had Lauren Rogers right outside the top 15 placing 17th overall.”
The Elkins girls finished third in Class 1-3A. Katie Greene was sixth overall in the girls race.
Houston said the “Junior high girls ran hard. Junior high boys ran well. [We] had a couple of boys right outside the top 15 overall.”
The Huntsville teams will run in Siloam Springs on Saturday.
“[We’re] very excited for our entire program after this weekend at Elkins and looking to continue improving into next weekend’s meet at Siloam Springs,” Houston said.
Other races this season will take place n Clarksville, Berryville, Fayetteville, Mountain Home and Prairie Grove. Huntsville will host a meet on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The conference meet will be held on Oct. 29 in Prairie Grove.
The Huntsville boys are the defending state champions in Class 4A.
