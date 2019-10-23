Volleyball season ends at District Tournament

Huntsville lost to Gentry in the first round of the 4A District Volleyball Tournament Monday.
Gentry won 21-25, 25-12, 25-15, 23-25 and 15-9.
The Lady Eagles finish the season 5-20-3 overall.
Kynlee Maupin had four aces while Kinley Bennet had three. April Hawpe had one ace and 28 digs, Morgan Shackelford had one ace and 16 assists and Paige Bennett had 22 digs and 17 kills. Ransom Herring had 27 digs and 11 kills while Courtney Remson had five digs.
“It was tough to lose tonight and end our season,” said head coach Staci Williamson. “We had a great first set and struggled to come back after getting down in the second set. Gentry played great defense and made few mistakes. The girls played hard but ultimately we made too many unforced errors on our side.”
Williamson added, “I am really going to miss our two seniors, Ransom and April. They have been really fun to coach and brought great leadership to our team. We were a very young team this year and I am looking forward to working with these girls in the off-season and coming back stronger next year.”
Farmington was the top seed in the West, with Berryville number one in the east. Both were scheduled to play their first games Tuesday night.
The third-place game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, with the championship game at 6:30.
Lady Bobcats win
Berryville (14-3-1 and 9-2-1) downed Huntsville 3-0 last Thursday to conclude the regular season.
The Lady Bobcats won 25-14, 25-11 and 25-12.
Kinley Bennett had one ace and four assists, Hawpe had 16 digs and Herring had three kills and two blocks.
Paige Bennnett had five kills and two blocks, while Emily Moore had two blocks and a kill.
“Berryville is a very strong team with a very aggressive offense and scrappy defense which made it difficult for us to score, but the girls never gave up,” Williamson said.
The junior Lady Eagles team lost 25-11, 25-13.
Madison Cozad had five digs while Madison Brown-Miller, Madison Simonds and Kenzy Bunch each had four digs.
Cassie Welchel had two blocks and Maupin and Moore each had a kill.
The junior A team lost 25-11, 26-24.
Alison Foster and Emily Smith had an ace.
Anna-Claire Hudgins had eight digs.
The junior high team finished its season Saturday at the District Tournament.
Huntsville was seeded seventh and faced number two Farmington. The Lady Cardinals won 35-21 and 25-19.
Alissa Pillow had three aces, 16 digs, seven kills and four assists. Elly Harriman had two aces, one block and two kills.
Hudgins had one ace and 14 digs while Smith had 19 digs. Foster had five assists and one kill.
“I am sad that this season has come to an end. It’s been a fun group to coach and I’ve seen so much improvement in the team. I’m looking forward to coaching them in offseason and seeing what they will do in senior high next year,” Williamson said.
The Huntsville junior B team lost 25-22 at Berryville.
Ashlea Cantrell had two digs, while Hallie Howerton and Addie Cornelison each had a kill.
Pea Ridge wins
Pea Ridge beat Huntsville last Tuesday at the Lady Eagles’ Senior Night.
The Lady Blackhawks won 25-15, 25-7, 21-25, 25-27 and 15-13.
Williamson said Herring had 26 digs and seven kills, Paige Bennett had six blocks, two aces and 12 kills, while Shackelford had one ace and 13 assists.
Hawpe had 23 digs and four aces, Maupin had an ace and three kills, and Kinley Bennett had six assists and one kill.
“The girls played really hard tonight. Pea Ridge is a solid team and currently ranked number 2 on the West side of the conference,” Williamson said.
“We struggled in the first two sets but turned it around in sets 3-5. The girls did a good job of remaining calm when they were put in pressure situations. I was proud of how they played and felt like we showed improvement tonight,” she said.
Williamson said the team honored Hawpe and Ransom, the team’s seniors.
“Even though we didn’t come out with the win, it was a great way to end our last home conference match and celebrate our seniors,” she said.
The seventh-grade team split with Pea Ridge 1-1.
Lakelynn Greenfield had six aces while Alexis Pillow and Izzy Hernandez had two each.
The junior A team lost 25-12 and 25-18.
Hudgins had five digs while Mckayla Hooper had two. Pillow had one kill.
The junior varsity team lost 25-21 and 25-8.
Cozad had four digs and an ace while Simonds and Bunch each had one ace each.
Maupin and Moore each had two kills.
