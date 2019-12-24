Lady Eagles fall to Pea Ridge, Berryville

The Huntsville Lady Eagles hosted the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks in a non-conference game last Tuesday night. The Lady Blackhawks used a solid inside and outside offense to earn a 64-48 win at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
Pea Ridge scored 11 of the game’s first 13 points to take the early advantage. They eventually settled into a 16-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Eagles pulled to within 5 points on a couple of occasions in the second period off baskets from Carlie Howerton and Josie Sisk. The Lady Blackhawks widened their advantage to 36-26 at the halftime break.
Huntsville trimmed the deficit to 8 points early in the third on layups from Addisyn Routh and Grace Mayes. But, that was as close as the Lady Eagles came in the remainder of the contest.
“I thought we played better offensively,” said Lady Eagle Coach Greg McCone. “We ran our offense well and hit some baskets and that’s something we haven’t been doing. Give Pea Ridge credit, they’ve got good athletes and they made things tough on us.”
Sisk paced Huntsville with 23 points. Kendra Poor scored 8, Howerton 7, Routh 5, Kynlee Maupin 3, and Mayes 2. Pea Ridge’s Blakelee Winn led all scorers with 25 points.
The Lady Eagles opened 4A-1 Conference action last Friday with a road contest against the Berryville Lady Bobcats. The Lady Bobcats took control inside the paint to take a 57-34 decision at Bobcat Arena.
Huntsville took the early advantage at 7-2 off scoring from Routh, Sisk and Howerton. Berryville countered by scoring the next 8 points to take the lead back. The Lady Bobcats led 17-12 after the first quarter.
The Lady Eagles kept the hosts’ lead at 6 points at 3 different intervals in the second period. Berryville pushed their advantage up to double figures at 32-22 at the half and Huntsville could get no closer.
“I was proud of the girls’ effort,” McCone said.
“I thought we executed our game plan. Berryville is very good at getting offensive rebounds and put backs and they fed on that in the second quarter.”
Sisk was Huntsville’s leading scorer with 17 points followed by Routh and Howerton with 5 apiece, Maupin 4 and Bobbie Johnson 3.
Jordan Estepp finished with 26 points for the Lady Bobcats followed by Lilli Compton and Lexy Anderson with 12 and 10 points respectively.
The Lady Eagles will play in a tournament in Orlando, Fla., over the Christmas break. Their first opponent will be Iola, La., on Friday. Huntsville will be playing a guaranteed three games in the tournament.
