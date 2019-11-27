Lady Eagles split first two games

The Huntsville Lady Eagles split their first two games of the 2019-2020 hoops campaign last week.
The Lady Eagles opened the schedule with a road game against the Eureka Springs Lady Highlanders last Tuesday. The Lady Highlanders hit the game winning basket with about 10 seconds to play for an eventual 36-33 victory at Highlander Arena.
Eureka Springs started the matchup by scoring 7 out of the first 9 points on their way to a 9-4 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Huntsville pulled back to within 2 points at 12-10 halfway through the second period before the Lady Highlanders tallied the next 7 points. Eureka held the halftime lead at 22-15.
After the home team hit a three at the beginning of the third to extend their lead to 10, the Lady Eagles countered by scoring the last 11 points of the stanza.
Josie Sisk hit a right-side jumper at the end of the quarter to give Huntsville their first lead of the contest at 26-25.
The Lady Highlanders scored the first 6 points of the fourth to take the edge back. Huntsville struck back and tied the game at 33-all with 33 seconds remaining on a Grace Mayes three-pointer.
Eureka Springs came back and scored on a put-back jumper by Holloway with about 10 seconds to play for the win.
“We started really, really slow,” said Lady Eagle Coach Greg McCone.
“We fought so hard to get back into it. The effort was great and the defense was pretty good but we had too many turnovers.”
Sisk led Huntsville with 12 points followed by Tana Wilson and Kendra Poor with 8 each, Mayes 3 and Kynlee Maupin 2.
Little was leading scorer for the Lady Highlanders with 9 points.
The Lady Eagles hosted the West Fork Lady Tigers last Friday. It was an overtime thriller with Huntsville claiming a 41-36 win at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
Huntsville took charge early and shut out the Lady Tigers in the first quarter for a 10-0 lead.
West Fork countered in the second stanza by tallying the first 11 points to take their first lead of the game. Addisyn Routh hit a three for the Lady Eagles towards the end of the quarter to give the home town team the halftime advantage at 13-11.
After the Lady Tigers tied the game early in the third period, Wilson and Sisk combined for the next 5 points to give Huntsville the lead back. The Lady Eagles maintained the lead for the remainder of the quarter and took a 25-21 edge into the fourth quarter.
There were 5 ties and 2 lead changes in the fourth quarter alone. The Lady Eagles led 34-31 before Savannah White hit a trey in the waning seconds to send the game into overtime.
Huntsville took the contest over in the extra session with scoring by Wilson and Sisk and a solid defensive effort.
“The girls played hard and I am super proud of them,” stated Coach McCone. “Our defense was pretty good at times especially in the first quarter.”
Wilson was leading scorer for the Lady Eagles with 16 points followed by Sisk with 8, Routh 6, Poor 5, Paige Bennett 4 and Madison Philliips 2.
White led West Fork with a game-high 20 points.
Huntsville on Monday lost 50-37 to Rogers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.