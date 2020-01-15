Eagles split conference games

The Huntsville Eagles split a pair of 4A-1 Conference home matchups last week.
The Eagles hosted the Prairie Grove Tigers last Tuesday. Huntsville came back from a double digit deficit early in the second half to capture a 47-45 overtime victory at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
The Tigers scored the first 5 points of the contest. Huntsville countered by scoring 7 of the final 11 points of the opening quarter off the offense of Kent Mayes and Matthew Sisk. The Eagles trailed 9-7 at the end of the period.
Prairie Grove took charge by finishing the first half with a 10-2 streak to take a 22-12 advantage to the locker room.
Huntsville started to chip away at the Tiger lead thanks to solid defense and a pair of Hunter Davidson threes which bookended the third quarter. Prairie Grove led by a 28-20 count going into the fourth stanza.
The Eagles’ long range bombers took over late in the second half of the fourth with Hayden Dotson and Davidson connected on 2 three-pointers. The last of Davidson’s treys tied the game at 36-all with 53 seconds to play in regulation. The Tigers tried to hold for the last shot but solid Huntsville defense forced the turnover to send the game into overtime.
After Prairie Grove converted on an old fashioned three-point play early in the extra point, the Eagles tallied the next 8 points to take back the lead that they did not relinquish.
“We struggled to score in the first half,” said Huntsville Grant Myrick. “We also struggled to guard their big ones in the high low game early on. We made some adjustments at halftime and we finally had some good shots go in.”
Davidson led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points followed in double figures by Mayes with 12 and Dotson with 10. Sisk tallied 9 points and Slayter Watkins 2. John Mayers paced the Tigers with 11.
Huntsville finished last week with a home contest against the Shiloh Christian Saints. The Saints held on down the stretch for a 54-48 win.
Shiloh took control with a 15-3 run to start the game. The Eagles closed back to within 7 at the end of the first quarter off a Sisk trey and a Mayes inside basket.
Huntsville used a lay up by Dotson, an old fashioned three by Mayes and an inside basket by Kolton Shepherd to pull back within 2 with a couple of minutes to play in the opening half.
The Saints held a 24-20 edge at the half.
Shiloh extended their lead to 9 midway through the third period. The Eagles pulled back to within 4 at the end of third thanks to a Kyle Garrison triple and a Mayes lay up.
The Saints led by 10 points at 47-37 with 4 minutes to play. Huntsville countered with a 9-2 run punctuated by a Watkins trey to cut the lead to 3 with 49 seconds to play.
The Eagles looked to extend the game by sending Shiloh to the free throw line. The visitors converted on 5 of 8 charity stripe tosses to seal the win.
Mayes led Huntsville in scoring with 13 points followed by Dotson with 11. Garrison and Watkins scored 7 each, Sisk 5, Shepherd and Kross Easterling 2 apiece, and Davidson 1.
Shiloh’s Seth Rosenfeld led all scorers with 30 points.
The Eagles step back into 4A-1 Conference play Friday with a road matchup against the Harrison Goblins.
Huntsville will be back at home next Tuesday playing the Gentry Pioneers.
