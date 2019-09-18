Ozark tops Huntsville

Ozark (4-7-1) beat Huntsville (1-10-1) in volleyball action on Monday 19-25, 25-20, 27-25 and 25-15.
Paige Bennett lead the team with 12 kills. Ransom Herring lead the team with 39 digs, followed by April Hawpe with 26. Kinley Bennett had 19 assists.
The seventh-grade Lady Eagles won 25-23 and 25-9.
Julie Emitt had 4 aces while Lakelynn Greenfield and Ashton Miller had two each.
The junior high B team won 25-13 and 25-23.
Addie Cornelison lead the team with eight aces.
The junior A team won 25-22 and 26-24.
Alissa Pillow lead the team with eight aces. Elly Harriman and Pillow each had four kills. Anna-Claire Hudgins lead the team with nine digs.
Shiloh Christian downed Huntsville 3-0 in volleyball action last Thursday in Springdale.
The Lady Eagles fell 25-16, 25-12 and 25-9.
Paige Bennett led the team with four kills. Kinley Bennett had seven assists.
Herring led in serve-receive reception while Bennett had four blocks, according to coach Staci Williamson.
“Shiloh had a very strong offense that we struggled to defend,” she said. “There were times where we stuck with our game plan and were able to score points and get blocks and digs.”
The Lady Eagles have had to adjust to different lineups.
“Our girls have done a good job of adjusting to new lineups due to some injuries and we have had several sophomores step up to big roles,” Williamson said.
“We currently have four sophomores starting on our Varsity team: Kynlee Maupin, Emily Moore, Cassie Welchel and Kinley Bennett.
“As always, we have room to grow and I’m excited to see how this team continues to grow throughout the season.”
The junior high A team lost at Shiloh 25-20 and 25-18.
Pillow led the team with two kills and Alison Foster, Emily Smith and Pillow each had two aces.
“We have been working on being more aggressive on our serving and hitting and the girls did a much better job of being aggressive rather than playing it safe.”
The seventh-grade Lady Eagles split 18-25 and 25-11.
Last Wednesday, the Lady Eagles fell 3-1 at Prairie Grove to open 4A-1 Conference play. The Lady Tigers won 25-20, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-20.
The junior high B team beat Prairie Grove, as did the junior high A team, which won 19-25, 25-17 and 15-12.
Pillow lead the team with four aces, according to Williamson.
The junior varsity team also beat Prairie Grove 25-23 and 25-19.
Madison Simonds lead with eight aces. Maupin had two kills.
In the varsity match, Paige Bennett had eight kills, followed by Herring with five.
Morgan Shackelford suffered a knee injury on Saturday and Kinley Bennett stepped up as starting setter and lead the team with 19 assists, Williamson said.
“The girls played really well tonight. They showed major improvement after Saturday’s tournament in Alma,” Williamson said.
“We all left the game feeling like we had left everything on the court and they did a good job of executing the game plan we discussed.
“The girls also did a good job of stepping up and adjusting to a new rotation after losing Morgan.”
Huntsville will host Harrison in 4A-1 action on Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m.
