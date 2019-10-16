Elks rout Trojans

Elkins ran over Subiaco Academy 43-7 on Friday. The Elks improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the 4A-4 Conference while the Trojans slipped to 2-4 and 1-2.
Junior quarterback Kain Johnson completed 11-of-18 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He scored two touchdowns on the ground.
Trevor Shumate rushed for 58 yards and two TDs while Cody Drummond had 45 yards and a score on just three carries.
Shumate caught four passes for 87 yards and two TDs, Drummond had four catches for 83 yards and Josh Allan had two receptions for 18 yards and a score.
Ben Evans returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown. Tyler King, Cortney Bradley and Ty Frederick had fumble recoveries for the Elks.
Cole Blankenship recorded eight tackles while Garrett Cazer had seven.
The Elks on Friday will host Mena (4-2, 1-2) in the 4A-4 Conference. The Bearcats last week beat Dover 43-13.
Elkins and Ozark sit atop the conference standings with 3-0 records, followed by Dardanelle and Potsville at 2-1. Ozark rolled over Dardanelle last Friday 41-13. Elkins will play at Ozark on Nov. 8 to end the regular season.
