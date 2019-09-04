Huntsville boys golf team finishes fourth at Berryville

The Huntsville boys golf team finished fourth last Thursday at Carroll County Country Club in Berryville.
Shiloh Christian’s boys won the match with a 255 total, followed by Gravette (268), Berryville (272) and Huntsville (292), according to Eagles coach Tyler Trumbo.
Gravette won the girls match in Berryville. Huntsville girls did not participate.
Junior Layton Bennett led the Eagles with an 87, followed by sophomore Curt Ferguson with a 91. Laytin Bryan finished with a 114, while Christian Scott had a 125.
Ben Fowler of Shiloh was medalist with a 72.
An 18-hole match at Fayetteville Country Club last Tuesday was called off.
The teams were scheduled to play 18 holes Wednesday at The Creeks in Cave Springs.
Huntsville will play at Harrison Country Club on Sept. 9 and at the Highlands in Bella Vista at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12. Huntsville will host matches at 9 a.m. on Sept. 16 and 19 at Oakridge Golf Course.
The district tournament will be at Harrison on Sept. 23-24. The girls’ state tournament will be Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Harrison, with the boys’ state Oct. 7-8 at Red Apple Inn Golf Course in Heber Springs.
