Dardanelle routs Elkins 44-18

Dardanelle downed Elkins 44-18 Friday in the 4A-4 Conference.
The Sand Lizards improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in conference, while Elkins slipped to 5-4 and 3-3.
Elkins quarterback Kain Johnson completed 12-of-21 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
He also picked up 44 yards on 21 carries.
The Elks were held to just 61 yards on the ground.
Dardanelle led 16-12 after one quarter and at half, then blew the game open to lead 37-18 after three quarters.
Josh Allan caught five passes for 86 yards while Trevor Shumate had five receptions for 70 yards and a score for Elkins. Cody Drummond had an 18-yard touchdown reception.
Bryce Parrish recorded nine total tackles while Allan and Garrett Cazer had eight. Kale Drummond recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, Cortney Bradley had one TFL and Shumate recorded a half-TFL.
Tyler King and Cody Drummond each recorded an interception, while Allan and King recovered fumbles.
Elkins will end the regular season Friday at Ozark (8-1, 6-0). The Elks trail Ozark, Dardanelle, Pottsville and Mena in the 4A-4 standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.