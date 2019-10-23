The Huntsville boys cross-country team finished third last week in Class 4-6A at the Prairie Grove Invitational.
Rogers won the class with 21 points, followed by Siloam Springs (56), Huntsville (82), Farmington (129), Pea Ridge (148), Shiloh Christian (183), Gentry (183), Prairie Grove (197) and Gravette (233).
Eagle Jacob Braswell finished fifth with a time of 17:36.88. Jett Loenneke was 15th at 18:15.11 and Tanner Barbee was 18th at 18:40.85.
Freshman Mark Barksdale finished in 22nd place with classmate Alex Cornelison in 28th. Oscar Martinez-Cruz was 36th and Matthew Sisk 50th.
The Huntsville girls team finished in fifth place with 134 points behind Rogers (15), Siloam Springs (58), Prairie Grove (91) and Pea Ridge (97).
Bobbie Johnson finished in 15th place with a time of 22:29.24 while Lauren Rogers was 36th. Freshman Gladys Braswell finished in 44th while Cora Copeland was 47th and Ingrid Kirk 50th.
The Elkins Lady Elks won the Class 1-3A division with 17 points. St. Paul finished with 38.
Katie Greene of Elkins won the varsity Class 1-3A 5,000 meters with a time of 22:27.80. Teammate Kingslee Kestner was third, Jealousy Campbell fourth, Lena Gaspar sixth and Ashley Brink eighth.
Nolva Cousins of St. Paul was fifth with a time of 25:05.24 while Tristen Perry was 10th. Destinee Stark finished in 12th, Trinity Davis 14th and Emily Cousins 17th.
The Elkins boys team finished second in the Class 1-3A race.
Anthony Tramonte finished in third with a time of 18:12.25 while Tyler King was seventh and Andrew Combs ninth. Alex Fleming of St. Paul was 10th.
Elkins’ Halen Mixon was 15th, Gage Campbell 17th and Zach Hoolihan 19th.
St. Paul’s Matt Schmidt finished 21st, Kyuss Taylor was 22nd and Caleb McKenney 24th.
Addison Couch of Elkins won the junior girls two-mile race for Class 1-3A. Lakyn Shoffner was second while Zoe Tramonte was third. Also running were Tensley Pretty, Mary Mashburn, Kenna Couch and Xela Jensen.
Canaan Hudson of Elkins won the junior boys two-mile. Jaden Graham was seventh. Also running were Julien Shew, Joey Combs, Brett West and Andrew Skelton.
The Huntsville junior boys finished in eighth place in Class 4-6A. Running were Arles Barksdale, Jaxson Ferguson, Matthew Devick, Jayden Hoskins, Kyle Fritts, Taylor McNeer, Cayden Davis, Ryan Barksdale, Logan Cook, Evan Moore and Ethan Pitts.
Running for the junior girls were Kaylee Fritts and Addison Moore.
St. Paul junior girls who ran were Shiann Cook, Caydence Kimball and Isela Cousins.
Huntsville held its annual invitational race on Tuesday, then will run in the District Meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Prairie Grove. The Class 4A State Meet will be held on Friday, Nov. 9, at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. The Huntsville boys are the defending 4A state champions.
Elkins will host the 3A-1 District on Oct. 28, for junior high and varsity. The junior girls will start at 3:30 p.m.
