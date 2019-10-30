Pottsville rallies to beat Elks 33-22

Elkins lost its second straight game last Friday, falling 33-22 to Pottsville.
The Elks fell to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the 4A-4 Conference, while the Apaches improved to 4-4 and 3-2.
Elkins led 22-14 after three quarters, but Drew Rust scored three times in the final quarter for Pottsville.
For Elkins, Kain Johnson completed 10-of-18 passes for 262 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Elks gained 82 yards on the ground, with Cody Drummond getting 57 yards and a score.
Drummond caught four passes for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Trevor Shumate led the Elks’ defense with 19 tackles, including 10 unassisted. Bryce Parrish had 14 total, including 2.5 for losses, while Kale Drummond had 10.
Cody Drummond made an interception while Cole Blankenship recovered a fumble.
Elkins will host Dardanelle Friday, then will end the regular season at Ozark on Nov. 8.
Entering Friday’s games, Ozark is 5-0 in conference, followed by Dardanelle at 4-1. Pottsville, Mena and Elkins are all 3-2, with Mena and Pottsville having wins over Elkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.