Eagles sweep 4A-1 games

The Huntsville Eagles played host to the Gentry Pioneers (13-8, 0-7) last Tuesday. The Eagles (14-6, 5-1) scored 18 of the game’s first 21 points on the way to a 62-41 victory at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
The Eagles connected on 4 three-point baskets in the first 4:18 of the contest to stake themselves to a 16-0 advantage. Gentry pulled back to within 7 points on a couple of occasions in the second quarter. Huntsville pushed their edge into double figures late in the first half that they did not relinquish again.
Hunter Davidson led the Eagles in scoring with 25 points. Kent Mayes tallied 12 points, Slayter Watkins 11, Matthew Sisk, Hayden Dotson and Kolton Reynolds 4 each, and Kolton Shepherd 2.
Huntsville went on the road last Friday for a 4A-1 Conference tilt against the Gravette Lions (11-10, 3-6). Sisk hit a trey with 9 seconds to play in the fourth quarter to pull out a 52-51 decision at Lion Fieldhouse.
The first half went back and forth with 4 ties and 10 lead changes. Gravette converted on a four-point play late in the second period to take a 24-22 lead to the halftime locker room.
The Lions led by as many as 7 points in the third stanza before Huntsville battled back to within a single point at 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
Gravette led by 10 points at 48-38 with 2:30 to play. The Eagles countered with a 14-3 run the remainder of the game, which was capped by Sisk’s three in the waning seconds to take the road win.
“I am very proud of our guys,” said Huntsville Coach Grant Myrick. “It was a total team win tonight. Everybody found a way to contribute.”
Mayes paced the Eagles with 23 points followed by Davidson with 15, Sisk 10 and Dotson 4.
Huntsville goes back on the road Friday night for a key 4A-1 Conference East Division contest against the Shiloh Christian Saints (11-8, 4-2). The Eagles will be at home next Tuesday for a non-conference matchup with the Providence Academy Patriots (4-15, 2-0).
