The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is one that I’ve always been fascinated by. Where some get up in arms (quite literally) about the Second Amendment, it’s the one before it that you’ll find me most vehemently defending. Essentially the freedom of words – of speech, of the press, to protest – it’s the cornerstone that the creators of this country made sure to include first and foremost among the liberties we’re to enjoy.
That amendment has been attacked particularly hard in recent years. “Fake news” has become the rallying cry of a president irate with the coverage he and his twitter feed receive on a daily basis, and his hope of silencing his critics culminated earlier this month in chants of “send her back” at one of his campaign rallies, directed at Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar over her and other freshman congresswomen’s recent actions against the humanitarian crises at our border.
That chant, prompted by the president’s own tweet in which he encouraged those congresswomen to leave the country, was not only racist, abhorrent and bigoted – it was against the fundamental values laid out in the First Amendment.
I believe that loving something doesn’t mean following blindly and quietly. Some of my biggest critics over the years can tell you that I’ve had plenty to complain about when it comes to things our city, county and state have done. I’ve been told to move out of town and to move out of state.
I’ve complained about the areas in which I reside not because I hate them, but because I genuinely love them and want to see them improve. When I see my town voting against what I think are its best interests, I’ll speak up about it (and I encourage you all to do so, too – the letters to the editor section is there just for that reason). And when I see our state government wasting our money while committing what I perceive to be moral crimes (and sometimes literal crimes, thanks to Jon Woods & Co.), you can bet I’ll say something then, too.
I was raised to speak out when I see something wrong, and the behaviors of the president and those chanting to send Rep. Omar back to her home country of Somalia were wrong. The right to say that – whether in my office, on the street or in this newspaper – is the exact reason why I love this country, and want to see it do better than it is now.
I also believe that one of the things that makes this country great is its diversity – in races, lifestyles and ideals – and silencing the truth, however ugly it may be, is a step backward that we can’t afford.
