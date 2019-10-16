Whenever the United States has gone to war in foreign lands, it has almost always relied on support from locals. Certainly not all locals, but good people who took up arms to help Americans.
In the fight against the Islamic State in Syria, those who joined our efforts were the Kurds. Like the Hmong in southeast Asia or the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan, the Kurds represented a small fraction of a local population, but they joined U.S. forces in their efforts. Kurds fighting in the Syrian civil war took control of large sections of northern Syria.
Last week, President Donald Trump – sticking with a 2016 campaign pledge – announced a change in northern Syria, where U.S. troops no longer would support Kurdish forces.
Turkey, which considers the Kurds a terrorist group, immediately launched military actions that left many fighters dead and thousands of men, women and children fleeing for their lives. The U.S. has handed over the job of fighting ISIS in northern Syria to Turkey.
The president on Twitter wrote, “Now we are slowly & carefully bringing our great soldiers & military home. Our focus is on the BIG PICTURE!” Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan wasted no time in attacking the Kurds.
Another Trump tweet read, “As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)”
After Turkey began its assault, Trump said, “The United States does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea. Turkey has committed to protecting civilians, protecting religious minorities, including Christians, and ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place – and we will hold them to this commitment.”
Trump’s actions caused almost instant negative reactions, even from some of his most reliable supporters.
Reuters reported that, “One of Trump’s closest fellow Republican allies, Senator Lindsey Graham, said failing to support the Kurds would be ‘the biggest mistake of his presidency.’”
“Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican hawk, said: ‘The U.S. is abandoning our ally the Kurds, who fought ISIS (Islamic State) on the ground and helped protect the U.S. homeland. This decision aids America’s adversaries, Russia, Iran, and Turkey, and paves the way for a resurgence of ISIS.’”
Graham and Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland last Wednesday announced a framework to place sanctions on Turkish officials.
“This invasion will ensure the resurgence of ISIS in Syria, embolden America’s enemies including Al Qaeda, Iran, and Russia, and launch yet another endless conflict in what had been, until today, one of the most safe and stable areas of Syria,” the pair said.
The issue with the Kurds may not be that simple, however.
The Week wrote, “The most common response to Trump’s announced change of course in Syria has been a cry of lament for the fate of Kurds, who may well find themselves the target of Turkish attacks. ...”
The magazine added, “There’s just one problem – or rather, several. For one thing, the Kurds aren’t our allies. Allies are defined by mutuality: We promise to defend a given state if attacked, that state promises to defend us if we are attacked. The Kurds, a stateless ethnic group found in Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Iran, has zero capacity to come to America’s defense. They are American clients: We have provided them with aid and protection in return for help in fighting ISIS in Syria and Iraq. ...”
Indeed, I’m torn between wanting to protect the Kurds and wanting to get out of the conflicts in Syria, Afghanistan and other locations. The Pentagon and U.S. State Department both advised Trump against making the move to pull support away from the Kurds, according to CNN. Also, I don’t think it’s really rational foreign policy when our president says, “They didn’t help us in the Second World War; they didn’t help us with Normandy. With all of that being said, we like the Kurds.”
