Sometimes, a change when you are an elderly man isn’t a good thing. You know, when a doctor holds up a chart to discuss cholesterol numbers or a recent A1C test. You don’t like change at that point.
Or, when your reliable old truck decides it’s tired and doesn’t want to be reliable any longer. Changing from old faithful to a newer car may or may not be a positive thing.
For nearly two years I’ve been comfortable as a reporter with The Madison County Record. It took a while to meet the right people, learn the ins and outs of local government, and learn all about local sports teams. That’s nothing new for me, I’ve worked in the newspaper field for nearly my whole life.
The change came about with the exit of Preston Tolliver, former managing editor. I was asked if I wanted to take his old position, changing a bit from just a reporter to a reporter, editor, organizer, managing of others’ schedules and such.
It’s kind of scary, but I’m embracing the change. There will be new challenges along the way, but there always has been. I’ve worked with and learned from some of the best in the biz.
Make no mistake, the people already in place here know way much more than I do about this publication and Madison County. General Manager Shannon Hahn and production manager and graphics guru Opal Dennis have won awards and earned the respect of others in this business. They can run the show, if you will.
And, although she’s new to the staff, Skyla Smith has become a pro in very short order.
I spent 20 years at the News-Times in El Dorado before an opportunity was presented at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in Springdale. I had a good gig, was happy there and really liked some of my coworkers, until two big layoffs took away my job. Fortunately after the second layoff, the Record was looking for a reporter and I took the job.
Reporting on city council, quorum court and other events is second nature to me. I started in high school and, except for about a seven-year stretch a couple of decades ago, I’ve been doing it my whole life. I covered the Junction City Dragons football team for 20 years for the El Dorado paper. I still love the atmosphere of a Friday night football game.
Many of you have already met me since November 2017, when I joined the local staff. If we haven’t met, hopefully we will. I’ve seen a lot of neat things in Madison County, and reported on negative things such as drug and alcohol issues, lack of funding for law enforcement and other necessary things, and the stagnant economic growth in spots.
I can tell you this, Madison County has many, many people it can be very proud of. I’ve met men and women, and a number of young people, who rank up there with the best in the state, second to none. Huntsville Schools have their issues, but it routinely graduates some of the best young minds in the state, and quite a few top athletes as well.
My wife and I own a home in Springdale, from where I’ve been commuting for almost two years. Watching for deer in the ditches and alligator tire pieces on the road are challenging at night, for sure.
There are a lot of things that won’t change about The Record just because a new editor is here. It’s worked well for 140 years covering the news of Madison County. There might be a tweak or two somewhere along the line.
The fact that I’m socially and politically left of center a bit never has affected my journalism. I’m as fair as fair can be, even if I don’t like someone. I will at least ask for their side of the story. If they slam a door in my face or hang up a phone, at least they had the chance to tell their story.
I’m sure I’ll write something down the road that you will disagree with. That’s fine. It won’t be the first time. I encourage you to write a letter to the editor about what’s happening in the county, the city or in the schools. Write one about why you disagree with something I said.
I’m an old man. I can take it.
