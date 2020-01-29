If you travel on Highway 412 around Hindsville, you’ve probably noticed a construction project on the south side of the road, near the fire station and old school.
A.T. Smith, who knows everything going on in Hindsville, told me the construction will soon be a hay barn.
By the way, this summer will mark Smith’s 65th year in business on Main Street in Hindsville.
• • •
I always get a kick out of people who take to Facebook to complain that The Record doesn’t cover the small communities in Madison County. We can only publish stories and photographs that are sent to us.
This includes news from area schools. We always have photos and stories in the paper from Kingston and St. Paul, yet some people gripe on Facebook that we ignore the two schools.
A few weeks ago we ran seven or eight photos from a single event at St. Paul Schools. We’ve run news and sports from Kingston Schools, but the person responsible had been sick recently, and nobody at the school picked up her workload. That’s why you haven’t seen Kingston basketball stories and photos lately.
The Record doesn’t receive stories and photos only to put them in our computer’s trash can. If we don’t get the items, we can’t print them. It truly is that simple. We print what we receive.
This also applies to social clubs and organizations in the county. If you want publicity, we’re just an email away. Send your items to editor@mcrecordonline.com.
• • •
This is the final week for our Pickin’ Panel, where local people predict winners of college and pro football games. Their picks and results appeared each week on Page 1B during the football season.
Congratulations go to Carmen Watkins, who won $500 for her charity, which was Paws and Claws Animal Shelter. Cornerstone Bank donated the $500.
Every time I ran into Carmen this football season, she commented about how tough it was to pick the NFL. There were upsets each week in both college and the NFL, yet she rose above the others to win the top prize.
Our thanks go to Carmen, Juston Ramirez, Danny Thomas, Hannah Owens, Morgan Young, C.G. Mason, Randy Coger and Matt Ferguson for participating.
A special thank you also goes out to Cornerstone Bank for sponsoring the Pickin’ Panel each week.
• • •
Mark your calendars for Thursday, Feb. 13, and take part in the Polk Street Polar Plunge at Eagle Stadium.
Registration will take place at 10 a.m., with the plunge at 11.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Special Olympics Arkansas. An “I Chickened Out” T-shirt or $25 will be sold for those not wishing to take the plunge.
The theme this year for the local plunge and those throughout Arkansas is “Be Bold To Get Cold.”
• • •
You may have seen this on the news last week. If someone said, “How cold was it,” you could have pointed to this.
It was so cold in south Florida last Wednesday that iguanas were falling from trees. Yes, the large, lizardy creatures were so cold they froze. Once temperatures warmed a bit, they came back to life.
Still, that was a weird story.
• • •
My wife and I have enjoyed several trips over the years to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, located just up Highway 23 north of Huntsville.
While we like the tigers and other big cats, we always had a soft spot for the bear Bam Bam, which was rescued in 2009. We even made a small donation when Turpentine Creek was raising money to build Bam Bam a special enclosure. He had lived for years in a small enclosure with a concrete floor.
We even woke up early and watched when Bam Bam was moved into his new home, which featured grass instead of concrete, an in-ground swimming pool and a waterfall.
Last week, Turpentine Creek announced in a news release that it will close its store in downtown Eureka Springs. That means the only place to purchase tickets and merchandise will be at the refuge itself, 239 Turpentine Creek Lane, just south of Eureka Springs.
Next time you go, tell Bam Bam we said hey.
