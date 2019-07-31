Before I moved to Madison County, I had never been to a rodeo. I didn’t grow up on a farm, the only horse I ever rode was in the video game, Red Dead Redemption (and I was dang good at it, too), and anything regarding the rodeo outside of the Garth Brooks song was completely and totally foreign to me.
When I moved here, I may have been the only person in the county who had never seen bull riding or barrel racing up close and personal. I think I’ve attended every rodeo here since then, and what impresses me the most – aside from the bronco riders who manage to suffer through crash landings and still get up, or the 60 kids who brave the sheep herds during the mutton bustin’ events – is how full the stands are, rain or shine.
The rodeo is arguably the biggest event in Madison County each year. This year’s seemed to have started slow – the mule rodeo didn’t have the attendance it did in past years, possibly due to hot weather or simply because scheduling anything in the summer is a crap shoot considering it’s vacation season – but the stands were full this weekend (even the east side, which in the past has had at least a few empty seats here and there). For all the gripes surrounding Madison County’s lack of entertainment (which I have been guilty of plenty of times), the rodeo board deserves credit for bringing a lot of excitement to anyone willing to head up to Sky High Arena over the last week.
The rodeo isn’t for everyone – you’ll never even see me climb aboard one of those mechanical bulls, and I’m not sure I could pull off a cowboy hat – but the board did a great job making sure this year’s event had a little bit for everyone. I personally found it more enjoyable than years past (the comedy acts were even far better this year than previous years), and I’ve heard some others say they did, too.
I also had the privilege of stopping by the Kingston Music on the Square on Friday – another event featuring people with the talent to do things I could never do – and was impressed by the number of local musicians who took the stage during the event’s open-mic segment. We have a lot of talent locally, and any chance to display it should be appreciated.
Our county isn’t wealthy – I’ve written that many times and will probably write it many more – but we are rich in community, and though we don’t have a movie theater or a bowling alley, the events that we do have, I’m happy to say that our community leaders go all out on. Whether it’s the Kingston Music on the Square or Huntsville C.A.R.E.S.’ Movies on the Square this Saturday, or the county fair or rodeo or Bluegrass and BBQ at Mitchusson Park or Pioneer Day in St. Paul or any number of the other events that fill the county each year, we certainly have a little bit for everyone here.
